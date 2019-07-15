Altria Group (MO) Stake Has Lifted by Botty Investors Llc; Chou Associates Management Cut Resolute Fst Prods (Call) (RFP) Holding by $1.05 Million; Share Price Declined

Botty Investors Llc increased its stake in Altria Group Inc (MO) by 1199.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Botty Investors Llc bought 49,177 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.39% with the market. The institutional investor held 53,277 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.10M, up from 4,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Botty Investors Llc who had been investing in Altria Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $92.61B market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $49.5. About 6.10M shares traded. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 5.25% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.68% the S&P500. Some Historical MO News: 17/05/2018 – ALTRIA ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS ENDS; 26/04/2018 – Altria 1Q Adj EPS 95c; 13/03/2018 Baseball News Source: Altria Group Inc $MO Announces Dividend Increase – $0.70 Per Share; 09/04/2018 – Fitch: Altria’s Strong Profitability Benefits From Consistent Pricing Power, Reduced Variable Costs; 17/05/2018 – Altria Expands $1 Billion Share-Repurchase Program to $2 Billio; 17/05/2018 – Altria Share-Repurchase Program to Be Completed by End of the Second Quarter in 201; 15/03/2018 – FDA seeks research, public input in fresh move to curb nicotine addiction; 09/04/2018 – Fitch Sees Altria as Well-Positioned Through Its Licensing Agreement With Philip Morris; 26/04/2018 – Altria 1Q Rev $6.11B; 15/05/2018 – Bluecrest Adds Lockheed, Exits Altria, Cuts Microsoft: 13F

Chou Associates Management Inc decreased its stake in Resolute Fst Prods Inc (Call) (RFP) by 27.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chou Associates Management Inc sold 150,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.07% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 400,000 shares of the paper company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.20M, down from 550,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chou Associates Management Inc who had been investing in Resolute Fst Prods Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $636.02M market cap company. The stock increased 3.71% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $6.98. About 280,617 shares traded. Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP) has declined 21.02% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.45% the S&P500. Some Historical RFP News: 13/03/2018 – Dynamic Energy Awarded One-Third of MA SMART Program’s RFP; 28/05/2018 – S&PGR Revs Otlk On Resolute Forest Products To Stable From Neg; 03/05/2018 – RESOLUTE SAYS TRANSPORTATION HEADWINDS WILL CONTINUE TO NEGATIVELY IMPACT PROFITABILITY IN COMING MONTHS BUT TO LESSER EXTENT; 26/03/2018 – City of Chicago: Mayor Emanuel and City Clerk Valencia Announce RFP for Prescription Benefits; 13/03/2018 – U.S. finds Canada groundwood paper dumped, sets duties; 16/04/2018 – Resolute Announces Tentative Agreement with Unifor; 25/04/2018 – St Louis County: Retirement Software RFP #2018-34-CL; 14/03/2018 – ThunderBaySource: Resolute Forest Products escapes anti-dumping ruling; 28/05/2018 – S&P REVISES RESOLUTE FOREST PRODUCTS INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘BB-‘; 05/04/2018 – Moody’s Says Resolute’s Add-on Notes Issuance Does Not Change Ratings

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 59 investors sold MO shares while 485 reduced holdings. 145 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 1.18 billion shares or 1.61% less from 1.19 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Webster Bankshares N A has 0.05% invested in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Edge Wealth Mngmt Lc invested 0.01% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Fincl Counselors Inc reported 38,188 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Ssi Mgmt has 0.03% invested in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) for 6,145 shares. Price T Rowe Inc Md has invested 0.07% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Toronto Dominion Bancorp owns 1.40 million shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi, Germany-based fund reported 1.34 million shares. Moreover, Ferguson Wellman Cap Mngmt Inc has 0.6% invested in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Haverford holds 0.48% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) or 446,963 shares. Cibc has invested 0.32% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv invested in 0.17% or 807,077 shares. Crestwood Advsrs Group Ltd invested in 0.03% or 7,392 shares. Palisade Capital Ltd Co Nj holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) for 68,061 shares. Brown Advisory holds 460,179 shares. Pittenger & Anderson stated it has 0.17% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO).

Since February 21, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $122,481 activity.