Altria Group (MO) Stake Has Increased by Hikari Power Ltd; Blume Capital Management Stake in Metlife (MET) Has Trimmed by $577,374

Blume Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Metlife (MET) by 10.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blume Capital Management Inc sold 13,747 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.67% with the market. The institutional investor held 112,529 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.79M, down from 126,276 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Metlife for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.17B market cap company. The stock increased 1.10% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $50.69. About 3.87M shares traded. MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) has risen 0.45% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.98% the S&P500. Some Historical MET News: 02/04/2018 – MetLife Investment Management Reaches $2.9 Billion of Global Agricultural Mortgage Production for 2017; 01/05/2018 – MetLife Names John McCallion Chief Financial Officer; 20/03/2018 – Moody’s Rates Metlife’s Preferred Stock At Baa2(hyb); Stable Outlook; 18/04/2018 – MetLife Investment Management: Private Debt Origination Included $3.8B in Infrastructure and Project Finance; 16/05/2018 – MetLife: Board Approved McCallion’s Salary Increase in Connection With Him Becoming CFO, Effective May 10; 20/03/2018 – Fitch Rates MetLife’s Preferred Stock Issuance ‘BBB’; 01/05/2018 – METLIFE NAMES GAUSTER AS EVP & GENERAL COUNSEL; 07/03/2018 – MARLENE DEBEL TO LEAD METLIFE RETIREMENT; 02/05/2018 – MetLife Investments Asia Limited Expands Institutional Sales Team in Asia; 02/05/2018 – MetLife: 1Q Driven by Favorable Underwriting, Volume Growth, Effects of Tax Reform

Hikari Power Ltd increased its stake in Altria Group Inc (MO) by 199.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hikari Power Ltd bought 96,740 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.39% with the market. The institutional investor held 145,190 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.34 million, up from 48,450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hikari Power Ltd who had been investing in Altria Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $93.28B market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $49.86. About 7.29 million shares traded. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 5.25% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.68% the S&P500.

Blume Capital Management Inc, which manages about $302.15M and $190.48M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Citigroup (NYSE:C) by 47,430 shares to 48,043 shares, valued at $2.99 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) by 10,140 shares in the quarter, for a total of 50,229 shares, and has risen its stake in Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT).

More notable recent MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “MetLife Declares Third Quarter 2019 Common Stock Dividend – Business Wire” on July 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) Could Add Value To Your Portfolio – Yahoo Finance” published on July 22, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “MetLife Named to FTSE4Good Index – Business Wire” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “MetLife Gulf Partners With Special Olympics in the UAE to Give Back to the Community – Business Wire” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Be Your Next Stock Pick? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 12, 2019.

Analysts await MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $1.34 earnings per share, up 3.08% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.3 per share. MET’s profit will be $1.27B for 9.46 P/E if the $1.34 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.48 actual earnings per share reported by MetLife, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.46% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 0.7 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 47 investors sold MET shares while 287 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 703.56 million shares or 2.48% less from 721.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Deutsche Retail Bank Ag stated it has 0.11% in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). Merian Global (Uk) Limited reported 3.64M shares stake. Atria Limited Liability Company holds 28,349 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. At Retail Bank invested in 9,716 shares. Tradewinds Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Com reported 514 shares. Neuberger Berman Gp Limited accumulated 76,918 shares. Veritable Ltd Partnership has 0.02% invested in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) for 24,877 shares. Moreover, Fincl Bank Hapoalim Bm has 0.09% invested in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). Mariner Ltd Liability holds 608,067 shares or 0.37% of its portfolio. Rampart Investment Mngmt reported 8,947 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Dubuque Natl Bank And Trust holds 0.07% of its portfolio in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) for 10,328 shares. First Republic Management Inc, California-based fund reported 99,047 shares. Checchi Cap Advisers Ltd holds 6,376 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans accumulated 1.24 million shares. Wade G W & holds 0.99% or 246,669 shares in its portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 59 investors sold MO shares while 485 reduced holdings. 145 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 1.18 billion shares or 1.61% less from 1.19 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Miracle Mile Advsr Limited Liability has 37,097 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. Intact Inv Mgmt Inc holds 0.52% or 256,100 shares. Cypress Cap Management Lc (Wy) reported 26,540 shares. Morgan Stanley stated it has 7.94M shares. Ameriprise Financial Inc has 0.24% invested in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) for 9.03 million shares. Hilton Mgmt holds 1,023 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Spc Fin Incorporated holds 8,395 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Moreover, Schaper Benz & Wise Invest Counsel Wi has 0.04% invested in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) for 5,987 shares. The Ohio-based Private Harbour Mngmt & Counsel Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.21% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Janney Montgomery Scott Lc invested in 613,080 shares. Millennium Ltd Co holds 0.02% or 191,782 shares. Hanson Doremus Investment invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). 6,641 were reported by Cambridge Tru Co. James Inv holds 0% or 746 shares in its portfolio. Cordasco Networks holds 1.87% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) for 32,247 shares.

Since February 21, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $122,481 activity.