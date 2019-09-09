Altria Group (MO) Stake Boosted by Motco; Truenorth Has Raised American Tower New (AMT) Holding by $2.71 Million

Motco increased its stake in Altria Group Inc. (MO) by 11.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Motco bought 5,760 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.84% . The institutional investor held 57,612 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.31 million, up from 51,852 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Motco who had been investing in Altria Group Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $81.71B market cap company. It closed at $43.85 lastly. It is up 19.47% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.47% the S&P500.

Truenorth Inc increased its stake in American Tower Corp New (AMT) by 1934.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Truenorth Inc bought 13,734 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.70% . The institutional investor held 14,444 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.85 million, up from 710 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Truenorth Inc who had been investing in American Tower Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $101.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.34% or $3.16 during the last trading session, reaching $232.59. About 2.31 million shares traded or 32.22% up from the average. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 48.28% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.28% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 33 investors sold AMT shares while 307 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 400.84 million shares or 1.44% less from 406.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arrow accumulated 1,172 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Riverpark Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 12,909 shares or 1.1% of all its holdings. Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt stated it has 44,080 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Sarasin Ptnrs Llp holds 88,732 shares or 0.34% of its portfolio. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Invest Mgmt Ltd owns 11,411 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Moreover, Highland Capital Mgmt Llc has 0.09% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 6,017 shares. New Jersey-based Raab Moskowitz Asset Management Limited Liability Co has invested 0.26% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Aureus Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc owns 3.17% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 121,368 shares. Abner Herrman & Brock Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.1% or 3,420 shares. Tcw holds 1.45M shares or 2.74% of its portfolio. Gulf Int Fincl Bank (Uk) Limited invested in 104,444 shares or 0.36% of the stock. Gofen & Glossberg Limited Liability Il holds 0.25% or 36,245 shares. 53,061 were accumulated by Lowe Brockenbrough And. Reliance Tru Company Of Delaware reported 0.27% stake. Wendell David Assoc reported 46,142 shares or 1.42% of all its holdings.

More notable recent American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Investing In Property Through Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) – Yahoo Finance” on September 03, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “REITs And Recessions – Seeking Alpha” published on August 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Makes American Tower Corporation (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) A Great Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “5 REITs for Any Stock Market Conditions – Investorplace.com” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “WashREIT Completes Sales of Power Center Assets – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 27, 2019.

Truenorth Inc, which manages about $406.36 million and $257.61 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 274 shares to 1,402 shares, valued at $2.50M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cambrex Corp (NYSE:CBM) by 18,783 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,319 shares, and cut its stake in Invesco Exch Trd Slf Idx Fd.

More notable recent Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Expect the Transformation of Cronos Group to Change CRON Stock – Investorplace.com” on September 04, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Altria Falls 3% – Yahoo Finance” published on August 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO): What We Can Expect From This Growth Stock – Yahoo Finance” on May 08, 2019. More interesting news about Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Juul’s International Ambitions May Be the Real Value for Altria – The Motley Fool” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks That Fell to 3-Year Lows in the Week of Aug. 30 – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 01, 2019.

Motco, which manages about $1.00 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 13,017 shares to 134,042 shares, valued at $9.97M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) by 1,137 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,552 shares, and cut its stake in Occidental Petroleum Corp. (NYSE:OXY).