Altria Group (MO) Shares Rose While Koshinski Asset Management Has Boosted by $535,572 Its Stake; Kempner Capital Management Increased Holding in Mckesson (MCK)

Kempner Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Mckesson Corp (MCK) by 6.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kempner Capital Management Inc bought 2,706 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.86% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 41,825 shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.90M, up from 39,119 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kempner Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Mckesson Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.60% or $2.25 during the last trading session, reaching $138.12. About 1.08M shares traded. McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) has declined 16.36% since July 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.79% the S&P500. Some Historical MCK News: 25/04/2018 – McKesson Sees 2018 Adj EPS $12.50-Adj EPS $12.80; 22/05/2018 – McKesson Corp expected to post earnings of $3.56 a share – Earnings Preview; 12/04/2018 – Griffin Cap Essential Asset REIT Completes Acquisition of McKesson Scottsdale Campus; 07/05/2018 – McKesson ideaShare: The lndependent’s Power to Perform; 25/04/2018 – MCK: SEES RESTRUCTURING CHARGES AFTER-TAX GAAP $150M TO $210M; 20/04/2018 – MCKESSON: PROBE IN RESPONSE TO REQUEST FROM TEAMSTERS; 30/04/2018 – McKesson Names Brad Lerman as an Independent Director; 24/05/2018 – McKesson 4Q Loss $1.15B; 12/04/2018 – Griffin Capital Essential Asset REIT Completes Acquisition of McKesson Scottsdale Campus; 07/03/2018 U.S. judge says opioid settlement roadblocks may prompt trials

Koshinski Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Altria Group Inc (MO) by 50.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Koshinski Asset Management Inc bought 9,396 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.39% with the market. The institutional investor held 28,006 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.61M, up from 18,610 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Altria Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $92.78B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $49.59. About 4.04M shares traded. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 5.25% since July 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.68% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 50 investors sold MCK shares while 236 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 221 raised stakes. 161.85 million shares or 4.23% less from 169.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 96,095 were accumulated by Pictet Asset Ltd. Gideon Cap Advsrs has 1,789 shares. 3,105 are held by Carlson Capital Management. Geode Mgmt Ltd owns 2.50M shares. Becker Mngmt Incorporated, Oregon-based fund reported 245,663 shares. Stratos Wealth Prtnrs Ltd holds 0.08% or 15,900 shares. Fil Limited reported 29 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Midas Mgmt Corporation accumulated 11,365 shares. Ruffer Llp reported 1.17 million shares. Covington Mgmt holds 50 shares. River Mercantile Asset Mngmt Llp invested in 533,637 shares. Schroder Invest Management Gru holds 319,836 shares. Comml Bank Pictet And Cie (Asia) Limited holds 0.38% of its portfolio in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) for 6,748 shares. Massmutual Tru Fsb Adv owns 0% invested in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) for 18,989 shares. Allstate holds 6,817 shares.

Kempner Capital Management Inc, which manages about $421.42M and $151.48 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Merck & Co. Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 17,073 shares to 67,970 shares, valued at $5.65M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc, which manages about $373.24 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 11,684 shares to 3,528 shares, valued at $677,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Global X Fds by 124,301 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,674 shares, and cut its stake in Lilly Eli & Co (NYSE:LLY).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 59 investors sold MO shares while 485 reduced holdings. 145 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 1.18 billion shares or 1.61% less from 1.19 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 9,288 were accumulated by Legacy Private. The Quebec – Canada-based Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec has invested 0.1% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Forte Capital Limited Liability Adv holds 0.42% or 20,225 shares in its portfolio. Trustco Natl Bank N Y holds 0.33% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) for 5,100 shares. The New York-based Canandaigua Natl Bank And has invested 0.18% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Moreover, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Mgmt Gru Limited Liability Company has 0.02% invested in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) for 1,820 shares. Mutual Of Omaha Fincl Bank Wealth Mgmt holds 17,955 shares. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel stated it has 0.33% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Efg Asset (Americas) Corporation owns 23,010 shares for 0.41% of their portfolio. Hollencrest Mngmt owns 25,800 shares or 0.19% of their US portfolio. Adage Cap Prtn Gp Ltd Co has invested 0.34% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Charles Schwab Inv Advisory has 4.60M shares for 0.45% of their portfolio. Bangor Retail Bank owns 0.16% invested in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) for 15,122 shares. National Registered Advisor Inc has 14,547 shares. Greylin Investment Mangement invested in 0.08% or 6,442 shares.

Since February 21, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $122,481 activity.