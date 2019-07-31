Altria Group (MO) Shares Rose While Bridgewater Associates LP Has Lowered Position by $2.88 Million; Alphaone Investment Services Lowered Banner (BANR) Holding by $1.85 Million

Bridgewater Associates Lp decreased its stake in Altria Group Inc (MO) by 31.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bridgewater Associates Lp sold 50,539 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.39% with the market. The hedge fund held 108,515 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.23 million, down from 159,054 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bridgewater Associates Lp who had been investing in Altria Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $88.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.43% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $47.32. About 6.85M shares traded. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 5.25% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.68% the S&P500.

Alphaone Investment Services Llc decreased its stake in Banner Corp (BANR) by 53.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alphaone Investment Services Llc sold 34,208 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.54% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 29,746 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.61 million, down from 63,954 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alphaone Investment Services Llc who had been investing in Banner Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $59.16. About 97,804 shares traded. Banner Corporation (NASDAQ:BANR) has declined 7.73% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.16% the S&P500. Some Historical BANR News: 05/03/2018 Banner Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/04/2018 – BANNER HEALTH AGREES TO SETTLE FALSE CLAIMS ACT ALLEGATIONS; 20/03/2018 – Amazon Prime Video Announces “All or Nothing” Banner for Upcoming Global Sports Docuseries; 12/04/2018 – Banner Saga 3 Launch Date Announced; 25/04/2018 – BANNER CORP BANR.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $60 FROM $58; 28/03/2018 – BANNER BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 35C/SHR FROM 25C, EST. 27C; 08/05/2018 – Banner Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By KBW for May. 15-17; 28/03/2018 – Banner Corp Raises Quarter Dividend to 35c; 25/04/2018 – Banner Corporation Announces Results of Annual Meeting, Shareholders Approve All Proposals and Confirm All Nominated Directors; 14/03/2018 – SUPERVALU Announces Plans to Exit Farm Fresh Banner

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 12 investors sold BANR shares while 59 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 28.36 million shares or 0.02% less from 28.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability Company invested 0.01% in Banner Corporation (NASDAQ:BANR). Foundry Prns Limited Liability owns 10,469 shares. Aqr Management Ltd invested in 46,790 shares. Morgan Stanley invested 0% of its portfolio in Banner Corporation (NASDAQ:BANR). Fincl Bank Of Montreal Can owns 1,369 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System holds 49,086 shares. Employees Retirement Of Texas holds 0.02% or 20,000 shares in its portfolio. Sequoia Fincl Advisors Ltd Llc holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Banner Corporation (NASDAQ:BANR) for 7,142 shares. Pennsylvania-based Glenmede Trust Na has invested 0% in Banner Corporation (NASDAQ:BANR). Intl Group Inc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Banner Corporation (NASDAQ:BANR). Ejf Cap Ltd Com has 0.03% invested in Banner Corporation (NASDAQ:BANR). Ny State Common Retirement Fund holds 171,771 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt Inc stated it has 0.1% in Banner Corporation (NASDAQ:BANR). 1,020 are held by Tower Capital Ltd (Trc). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue owns 10,527 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

Alphaone Investment Services Llc, which manages about $491.59M and $166.77M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cbs Corp New (NYSE:CBS) by 78,530 shares to 82,990 shares, valued at $3.95 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Rudolph Technologies Inc (NYSE:RTEC) by 75,046 shares in the quarter, for a total of 76,696 shares, and has risen its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA).

Analysts await Banner Corporation (NASDAQ:BANR) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.05 earnings per share, down 11.76% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.19 per share. BANR’s profit will be $36.92 million for 14.09 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.14 actual earnings per share reported by Banner Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.89% negative EPS growth.

Bridgewater Associates Lp, which manages about $16.33B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nucor Corp (NYSE:NUE) by 544,461 shares to 635,546 shares, valued at $37.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amerisourcebergen Corp (NYSE:ABC) by 104,070 shares in the quarter, for a total of 333,371 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (TIP).