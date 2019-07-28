Altria Group (MO) Shares Rose While Auxier Asset Management Has Boosted Stake; Ruggie Capital Group Decreased Its Holding in Microsoft (MSFT) by $510,853

Ruggie Capital Group decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 99.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ruggie Capital Group sold 3,841 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 15 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2,000, down from 3,856 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ruggie Capital Group who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $141.34. About 19.04 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 29/05/2018 – Microsoft is now more valuable than Alphabet – by about $10 billion; 16/04/2018 – Lincoln Financial Group Names Chris Neczypor as Senior Vice President, Head of Investment Risk and Strategy; 10/04/2018 – Aviat Networks Introduces All-Outdoor Long Haul Solution; 07/03/2018 – TOKYO — As Amazon.com founder Jeff Bezos snatched the title of richest person in the world this year by overtaking Microsoft founder Bill Gates for the first time, Asia’s rich list has also witnessed a major shift to be dominated by billionaires springing from successful web businesses; 11/04/2018 – Source-to-Pay Leader Determine, Inc. Increases Position in Top Analyst Firm Spend Matters April 2018 SolutionMap(SM) Rankings; 13/03/2018 – Learning Tree Awarded Microsoft Gold Partner Status in Data Platform Training; 03/04/2018 – Accenture Recognized for Innovation Across Microsoft’s Global Procurement with Supplier Partnership of the Year Award; 05/04/2018 – Microsoft previously allowed partners it created technology with to commercialize it through licensing agreements; 31/05/2018 – Source-to-Pay Pioneer Determine, Inc. Teams Up with Leading Customers to Drive Satisfaction Through Innovation and Insights at Annual East Region User Group; 29/03/2018 – REFILE-Microsoft’s veteran Windows head Terry Myerson to leave company

Auxier Asset Management increased its stake in Altria Group Inc. (MO) by 3.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Auxier Asset Management bought 5,535 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.39% with the market. The institutional investor held 157,089 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.02M, up from 151,554 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Auxier Asset Management who had been investing in Altria Group Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $93.28B market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $49.86. About 7.35M shares traded or 0.53% up from the average. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 5.25% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.68% the S&P500.

Auxier Asset Management, which manages about $647.08 million and $486.79M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in The Travelers Companies Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 7,513 shares to 62,261 shares, valued at $8.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 12,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 128,885 shares, and cut its stake in Anthem Inc. (NYSE:ANTM).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 59 investors sold MO shares while 485 reduced holdings.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings.