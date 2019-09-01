Altria Group (MO) Shares Declined While Koshinski Asset Management Lifted Stake; Second Curve Capital Has Cut Its Tristate Cap Hldgs (TSC) Stake by $1.40 Million; Valuation Declined

Koshinski Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Altria Group Inc (MO) by 50.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Koshinski Asset Management Inc bought 9,396 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.84% . The institutional investor held 28,006 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.61 million, up from 18,610 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Altria Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $84.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.15% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $43.74. About 13.61M shares traded or 53.29% up from the average. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 19.47% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.47% the S&P500.

Second Curve Capital Llc decreased its stake in Tristate Cap Hldgs Inc (TSC) by 8.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Second Curve Capital Llc sold 70,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.21% . The hedge fund held 782,508 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.99 million, down from 852,508 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Second Curve Capital Llc who had been investing in Tristate Cap Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $573.03M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $19.75. About 68,445 shares traded. TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) has declined 27.71% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.71% the S&P500. Some Historical TSC News: 18/04/2018 – TriState Capital 1Q Rev $37.3M; 04/05/2018 – TriState Cap Closes Acquisition of About $1.06B of Columbia Partners Assets; 21/05/2018 – Tristate News: Obamas announce Netflix deal; 22/05/2018 – TriState Cap Announces Public Offering of Common Stk by Selling Hldrs; 24/05/2018 – TriState Capital Short-Interest Ratio Rises 31% to 16 Days

Koshinski Asset Management Inc, which manages about $373.24M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 11,684 shares to 3,528 shares, valued at $677,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 27,268 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19,160 shares, and cut its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 59 investors sold MO shares while 485 reduced holdings. 145 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 1.18 billion shares or 1.61% less from 1.19 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Field & Main Retail Bank holds 0.23% or 4,200 shares in its portfolio. Rbo Ltd Liability Co holds 4.11% or 298,125 shares in its portfolio. Natixis reported 0.12% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Cleararc Cap Incorporated holds 45,488 shares. Steinberg Global Asset Management invested in 0.93% or 98,457 shares. California-based Evanson Asset Management Ltd Co has invested 0.22% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Park Circle reported 60,000 shares stake. Barton Mngmt stated it has 0.06% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Cls Invs Lc holds 3,826 shares. Live Your Vision Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.01% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Joel Isaacson Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.19% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) for 23,140 shares. Cadence Bank & Trust Na stated it has 0.42% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Pinebridge Invs Limited Partnership invested in 690,882 shares. Great Lakes Advsr Limited Com reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Cannell Peter B owns 41,319 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.46, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 15 investors sold TSC shares while 32 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 20.82 million shares or 0.09% more from 20.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Com holds 1,500 shares. Buckingham Asset Management Lc invested in 10,000 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Lpl Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC). Indexiq Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 77,789 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. 1.23M were accumulated by Vanguard Group Inc Inc. Banc Funds Limited Liability holds 2.05% in TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) or 1.35 million shares. Moreover, Acadian Asset Management Limited Liability has 0% invested in TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) for 48,522 shares. Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda invested in 26,355 shares or 0.23% of the stock. Clearbridge Invests Ltd holds 0.01% or 739,933 shares in its portfolio. Kennedy Capital Mngmt, a Missouri-based fund reported 60,960 shares. Aqr Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Co invested in 17,424 shares or 0% of the stock. Mckinley Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation Delaware stated it has 0% in TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC). Ubs Asset Management Americas accumulated 11,549 shares or 0% of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) for 135,296 shares. Moreover, Stephens Ar has 0.1% invested in TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC).

Since May 21, 2019, it had 10 insider buys, and 0 sales for $1.47 million activity. 4,500 shares valued at $95,175 were bought by Bonvenuto David L on Monday, July 29. RIDDLE TIMOTHY J bought $74,574 worth of TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) on Wednesday, August 7. Another trade for 20,000 shares valued at $500,000 was made by Casey Helen Hanna on Tuesday, May 21. Demas David J bought 1,000 shares worth $26,400. Shares for $485,213 were bought by GETZ JAMES F on Tuesday, August 27. Another trade for 2,000 shares valued at $50,000 was made by Seidel Richard B. on Tuesday, May 21.

Second Curve Capital Llc, which manages about $545.33 million and $131.20 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Meta Finl Group Inc (NASDAQ:CASH) by 67,000 shares to 570,931 shares, valued at $11.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Onemain Hldgs Inc by 43,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 200,643 shares, and has risen its stake in Sterling Bancorp Del (NYSE:STL).

Analysts await TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.44 earnings per share, down 6.38% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.47 per share. TSC’s profit will be $12.77M for 11.22 P/E if the $0.44 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.47 actual earnings per share reported by TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.38% negative EPS growth.