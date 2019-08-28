Altria Group (MO) Shares Declined While Guardian Capital LP Cut by $9.59 Million Its Stake; As Honeywell Intl Com (HON) Stock Value Rose, Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Has Boosted Its Position

Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc increased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc Com (HON) by 6.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc bought 3,809 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 64,429 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.24M, up from 60,620 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc who had been investing in Honeywell Intl Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $113.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $157.48. About 2.23M shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL CONCLUDES EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 12/03/2018 – Honeywell Provides Airlines With Powerful Connected Aircraft Analytics Package for Optimizing Flight Ops; 16/04/2018 – Ball Aerospace to Collaborate with Honeywell for Optical Communication DataLinks Products; 30/04/2018 – MFS Blended Research Core Equity Fund Adds Honeywell; 23/04/2018 – Honeywell Declares Quarterly Dividend; 01/05/2018 – Honeywell Intl: Szlosek to Retire for Personal Reasons; 01/05/2018 – Honeywell Intl 1Q EPS $1.80; 07/03/2018 – TIANJIN TIANHAI SIGNS COOPERATION MEMO W/ HONEYWELL CHINA UNIT; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – QTRLY SEGMENT MARGIN 19.2 PCT VS 18.8 PCT REPORTED LAST YEAR; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell boosts guidance on strong airline and military demand

Guardian Capital Lp decreased its stake in Altria Group Inc (MO) by 95.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guardian Capital Lp sold 168,256 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.84% . The institutional investor held 7,532 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $433,000, down from 175,788 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guardian Capital Lp who had been investing in Altria Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $84.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.97% or $1.87 during the last trading session, reaching $45.25. About 56.78M shares traded or 563.50% up from the average. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 19.47% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.47% the S&P500. Some Historical MO News: 17/05/2018 – ALTRIA ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS ENDS; 29/05/2018 – Altria, Reynolds, Lorillard, and Philip Morris Ordered to Issue Corrective Statements on Nicotine Addiction; 22nd Century’s Proprietary VLN (TM) Tobacco Called “Minimally or Non-Addictive”; 17/05/2018 – ALTRIA GROUP INC – ALTRIA REAFFIRMS FULL-YEAR 2018 EARNINGS GUIDANCE; 17/05/2018 – ALTRIA CEO: REAFFIRMS GUIDANCE OF ADJUSTED EPS $3.90-$4.03; 20/03/2018 – U.S. SMOKELESS TOBACCO CO – SUBMITTED TO FDA MODIFIED RISK TOBACCO PRODUCT APPLICATION FOR COPENHAGEN SNUFF FINE CUT MOIST SMOKELESS TOBACCO PRODUCT; 26/04/2018 – ALTRIA GROUP INC – REAFFIRMS ITS GUIDANCE FOR 2018 FULL-YEAR ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS; 10/05/2018 – Altria to Host Webcast of 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 09/04/2018 – Fitch: Altria’s Strong Profitability Benefits From Consistent Pricing Power, Reduced Variable Costs; 04/05/2018 – Altria Group and Nikon Quietly Stay Away From the NRA’s Big Show; 15/05/2018 – Valinor Adds VICI Properties Inc., Exits Altria: 13F

Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc, which manages about $1.35B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Computer Inc Com (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 7,786 shares to 240,477 shares, valued at $45.68 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Global Intermediate Credit Index (CIU) by 8,180 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,361 shares, and cut its stake in Procter & Gamble Co Com (NYSE:PG).

Guardian Capital Lp, which manages about $5.43B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Shaw Communications Inc (NYSE:SJR) by 200,855 shares to 2.15 million shares, valued at $44.79 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Transcanada Corp (NYSE:TRP) by 214,791 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5.22 million shares, and has risen its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE:AEM).

