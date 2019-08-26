Altria Group (MO) Shareholder Whittier Trust Co Cut Its Position by $858,819; Fireeye (FEYE) Holding Increased by S Squared Technology Llc

Whittier Trust Co decreased its stake in Altria Group Inc (MO) by 9.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whittier Trust Co sold 15,067 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.84% . The institutional investor held 136,807 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.86M, down from 151,874 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whittier Trust Co who had been investing in Altria Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $88.32 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.87% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $47.28. About 4.64 million shares traded. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 19.47% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.47% the S&P500. Some Historical MO News: 09/04/2018 – Fitch: Altria Ratings Apply to About $14 Billion of Total Outstanding Debt at End of 2017; 20/03/2018 – ALTRIA UNIT SUBMITS MODIFIED RISK TOBACCO PDT APPLICATION; 26/04/2018 – ALTRIA GROUP INC – REAFFIRMS ITS GUIDANCE FOR 2018 FULL-YEAR ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS; 13/03/2018 Baseball News Source: Altria Group Inc $MO Announces Dividend Increase – $0.70 Per Share; 17/05/2018 – ALTRIA ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS BEGINS; 17/05/2018 – Altria Share-Repurchase Program to Be Completed by End of the Second Quarter in 201; 19/04/2018 – Altria Group CDS Widens 5 Bps, Most in 6 Months; 17/05/2018 – ALTRIA CEO: FDA PMTA APPLICATION COULD COME AT ANY TIME; 17/05/2018 – ALTRIA CEO: REAFFIRMS GUIDANCE OF ADJUSTED EPS $3.90-$4.03; 29/03/2018 – MFS Value Fund Cuts JPMorgan, Buys More Altria

S Squared Technology Llc increased its stake in Fireeye Inc (FEYE) by 10.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. S Squared Technology Llc bought 20,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.35% . The hedge fund held 212,251 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.56M, up from 192,251 at the end of the previous reported quarter. S Squared Technology Llc who had been investing in Fireeye Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $13.48. About 1.12M shares traded. FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) has declined 3.23% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.23% the S&P500. Some Historical FEYE News: 21/05/2018 – FireEye, Inc. Announces $525.0 Million Convertible Notes Offering; 15/05/2018 – Masters Capital Management LLC Exits Position in FireEye; 16/04/2018 – FireEye Simplifies Cybersecurity Protection; 02/05/2018 – FireEye 1Q Rev $199.1M; 02/05/2018 – FIREEYE SEES 2Q REV. $199M-$203M, EST. $200.7M; 15/03/2018 – In a first, U.S. blames Russia for cyber attacks on energy grid; 15/05/2018 – FireEye Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 28/03/2018 – FIREEYE INC FEYE.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $21 FROM $19; RATING OVERWEIGHT; 16/04/2018 – FIREEYE & ORACLE COLLABORATE ON CLOUD TRANSFORMATION; 15/05/2018 – FireEye Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Conferences

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.26, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 27 investors sold FEYE shares while 83 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 154.37 million shares or 10.41% more from 139.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio reported 0.01% stake. First Hawaiian National Bank & Trust invested in 341 shares. Wellington Management Grp Llp invested 0% of its portfolio in FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE). Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi reported 70,723 shares. 212,500 were accumulated by Retirement Of Alabama. Morgan Stanley reported 2.25 million shares. Edge Wealth Management Limited Liability reported 5,244 shares. S Squared Technology Limited Liability Corp has invested 2.75% of its portfolio in FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE). Pictet Asset Mngmt Ltd has 2.39 million shares. 106,283 are owned by Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership. Cobblestone Advsrs Ltd Liability Co Ny accumulated 0.02% or 11,900 shares. 28,845 were accumulated by Gp One Trading Lp. Aqr Limited Liability Company accumulated 296,208 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Buffington Mohr Mcneal reported 0% in FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE). Amp Investors Ltd holds 28,300 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

S Squared Technology Llc, which manages about $136.14M and $129.43M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kratos Defense & Security (NASDAQ:KTOS) by 104,300 shares to 974,739 shares, valued at $15.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intricon Corp (NASDAQ:IIN) by 16,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 36,519 shares, and cut its stake in Egain Corp (NASDAQ:EGAN).

More notable recent FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Cloud Stocks: CrowdStrike Has A Successful IPO – Seeking Alpha” on August 01, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: AMD, Altria, Apple, BP, EA, Enphase, FireEye, Gilead, Mastercard, P&G, 2U and More – 24/7 Wall St.” published on July 31, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Why Is FireEye (FEYE) Down 0.1% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” on March 08, 2019. More interesting news about FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “21 Technology Stocks Moving In Today’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Can FireEye Stock Really Double in the Next 2 Years? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 59 investors sold MO shares while 485 reduced holdings. 145 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 1.18 billion shares or 1.61% less from 1.19 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Birinyi Associate has 0.44% invested in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) for 17,937 shares. First Midwest National Bank Division invested in 0.22% or 28,559 shares. Wallace Capital Management Inc invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Schafer Cullen Capital Mngmt, New York-based fund reported 1.58 million shares. Hightower Advsr Limited Liability has invested 0.43% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). 1.02 million are held by Aperio Gru Lc. Cobblestone Ltd Liability Co Ny invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Mackay Shields Ltd Com owns 503,143 shares or 0.2% of their US portfolio. Chevy Chase Tru Incorporated has invested 0.35% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Congress Asset Company Ma owns 5,469 shares. Philadelphia has 18,320 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). First Manhattan has 0.15% invested in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) for 466,590 shares. Bar Harbor Trust accumulated 0.11% or 3,480 shares. Holderness Invests Company owns 11,565 shares.