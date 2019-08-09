Altria Group (MO) Shareholder Weatherstone Capital Management Lowered Its Stake by $1.08 Million; Symmetry Peak Management Has Upped Stake in Sina (Call) (SINA) by $604,750

Symmetry Peak Management Llc increased its stake in Sina Corp (Call) (SINA) by 215.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Symmetry Peak Management Llc bought 10,250 shares as the company’s stock declined 38.25% . The hedge fund held 15,000 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $889,000, up from 4,750 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Symmetry Peak Management Llc who had been investing in Sina Corp (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.58% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $34.79. About 192,516 shares traded. SINA Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA) has declined 51.52% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.52% the S&P500. Some Historical SINA News: 09/05/2018 – Sina 1Q EPS 38c; 24/05/2018 – SINA CORP SINA.O PLANNING SECONDARY LISTING IN HONG KONG, LIKELY TO TAKE PLACE IN Q4; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Sina; 14/05/2018 – GREENWOODS EXITED TAL, SINA, HZNP IN 1Q: 13F; 24/05/2018 – REFILE-Chinese internet firm Sina plans secondary listing in HK; 06/03/2018 Sina Offers Real-Time Market Information from Nasdaq to Power Portfolio Diversification; 23/03/2018 – CHINA FOREIGN MIN: COURTESY ON ONE SIDE ONLY LASTS SO LONG:SINA; 09/05/2018 – Sina 1Q Rev $440.8M; 13/03/2018 – SHANGHAI GOVT SAYS TALKS WITH TESLA STILL GOING ON: SINA.COM; 26/04/2018 – Weibo Files its Annual Report on Form 20-F

Weatherstone Capital Management decreased its stake in Altria Group Inc (MO) by 76.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weatherstone Capital Management sold 18,893 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.84% . The institutional investor held 5,877 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $338,000, down from 24,770 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weatherstone Capital Management who had been investing in Altria Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $84.57 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.76% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $45.68. About 2.72M shares traded. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 19.47% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.47% the S&P500. Some Historical MO News: 17/05/2018 – ALTRIA CEO: REAFFIRMS GUIDANCE OF ADJUSTED EPS $3.90-$4.03; 26/04/2018 – ALTRIA CEO: IQOS ROLLOUT PLAN IS READY UPON FDA APPROVAL; 17/05/2018 – ALTRIA ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS BEGINS; 20/03/2018 – ALTRIA UNIT’S APPLICATION TO FDA FOR COPENHAGEN® SNUFF FINE CUT; 17/05/2018 – ALTRIA CEO: GERALD BALILES RETIRING FROM BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 26/04/2018 – Altria 1Q Net $1.89B; 22/05/2018 – Altria Group, Inc. Announces New Structure to Accelerate Its Innovation Aspiration; 12/04/2018 – Altria to Host Webcast of 2018 First-Quarter Results; 09/04/2018 – Fitch: Altria’s Strong Profitability Benefits From Consistent Pricing Power, Reduced Variable Costs; 29/05/2018 – Altria, Reynolds, Lorillard, and Philip Morris Ordered to Issue Corrective Statements on Nicotine Addiction; 22nd Century’s

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 1.07 in 2018Q4.

Symmetry Peak Management Llc, which manages about $416.39 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Huya Inc by 66,700 shares to 3,000 shares, valued at $84,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Qqq Tr (Put) by 142,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 315,000 shares, and cut its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 0.76 in 2018Q4.