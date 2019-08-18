Altria Group (MO) Shareholder Usca Ria Trimmed Its Position; As Chuys Hldgs (CHUY) Stock Rose, Holder Broadview Advisors Has Decreased Position by $4.23 Million

Broadview Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Chuys Hldgs Inc (CHUY) by 43.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Broadview Advisors Llc sold 192,350 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.25% . The institutional investor held 251,333 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.72 million, down from 443,683 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Broadview Advisors Llc who had been investing in Chuys Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $418.98 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $25.23. About 163,869 shares traded or 6.56% up from the average. Chuy's Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) has declined 26.32% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CHUY News: 08/03/2018 Chuy’s Holdings 4Q EPS 93c; 08/03/2018 – Chuy’s Holdings Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/03/2018 – Chuy’s Holdings: Sharon Russell Resigns as Chief Administrative Officer and Secretary, Will Retire From Company in August; 24/05/2018 – Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. Announces Record Date and 2018 Annual Meeting of Stockholders; 08/03/2018 – Chuy’s Holdings 4Q Rev $96M; 08/03/2018 – CHUY’S HOLDINGS 4Q EPS 93C, EST. 20C; 08/03/2018 – CHUY’S HOLDINGS INC SEES FISCAL YEAR 2018 COMPARABLE RESTAURANT SALES GROWTH OF 1.0% TO 1.5%; 09/05/2018 – CHUY’S HOLDINGS INC CHUY.O : BMO RAISES TO $28 FROM $27; 08/05/2018 – CHUY’S HOLDINGS INC – ON A CALENDAR BASIS, QTRLY COMPARABLE RESTAURANT SALES DECREASED 0.6%; 08/05/2018 – CHUY’S HOLDINGS REAFFIRMS 2018 GUIDANCE

Usca Ria Llc decreased its stake in Altria Group Inc (MO) by 31.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Usca Ria Llc sold 58,540 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.84% . The institutional investor held 129,466 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.44M, down from 188,006 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Usca Ria Llc who had been investing in Altria Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $86.83B market cap company. The stock increased 2.18% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $46.48. About 6.99M shares traded. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 19.47% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.47% the S&P500.

Broadview Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.12B and $367.32 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Commvault Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CVLT) by 7,750 shares to 224,529 shares, valued at $14.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Scotts Miracle Gro Co (NYSE:SMG) by 3,925 shares in the quarter, for a total of 124,597 shares, and has risen its stake in Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ:TRIP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.67 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 1.39 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 10 investors sold CHUY shares while 29 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 17.05 million shares or 3.20% more from 16.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage invested 0% of its portfolio in Chuy's Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY). Ftb Advsr holds 0% or 250 shares. Ameritas Invest Prns accumulated 0% or 1,271 shares. Arizona State Retirement Systems reported 0.01% in Chuy's Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY). Hussman Strategic owns 1,500 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Trexquant Invest LP reported 0.03% in Chuy's Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY). Walleye Trading Ltd reported 9,832 shares. Geode Capital Limited Liability Corp owns 213,643 shares. Vanguard Gru holds 0% or 956,604 shares in its portfolio. Assetmark has 570 shares. 5,189 were reported by Sg Americas Secs Lc. 49,481 are held by Susquehanna Group Incorporated Limited Liability Partnership. Jpmorgan Chase & owns 6,372 shares. Tennessee-based First Mercantile has invested 0.01% in Chuy's Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY). Principal Financial Grp Incorporated accumulated 0% or 136,207 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 59 investors sold MO shares while 485 reduced holdings. 145 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 1.18 billion shares or 1.61% less from 1.19 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lenox Wealth Incorporated holds 0% or 26 shares in its portfolio. Highland Cap Lc holds 0.16% or 36,198 shares in its portfolio. Kistler holds 0.53% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) for 22,415 shares. Guardian Advsr Lp reported 11,025 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Advisory Alpha Limited Liability Co invested 0% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Moors Cabot Inc invested 0.4% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Iberiabank has 13,975 shares. Asset Management One Commerce Ltd has 0.37% invested in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Mutual Of Omaha National Bank Wealth Mgmt has invested 0.31% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has 0.28% invested in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Jnba Fincl Advsr reported 0% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Parthenon Lc holds 0.67% or 52,061 shares in its portfolio. Aldebaran reported 4,106 shares. Capital Growth Mgmt Limited Partnership invested in 405,000 shares. Carret Asset Ltd Liability Co reported 7,767 shares.

Since February 21, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $122,481 activity.

