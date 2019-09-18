Altria Group (MO) Shareholder Union Bankshares Has Upped Stake; As Manitex Intl (MNTX) Market Value Declined, Holder First Wilshire Securities Management Increased Stake

Union Bankshares Corp increased its stake in Altria Group Inc (MO) by 137.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Union Bankshares Corp bought 19,903 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.84% . The institutional investor held 34,364 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.63 million, up from 14,461 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Union Bankshares Corp who had been investing in Altria Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $77.17B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $41.31. About 11.48M shares traded or 15.78% up from the average. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 19.47% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.47% the S&P500. Some Historical MO News: 20/03/2018 – ALTRIA UNIT SUBMITS MODIFIED RISK TOBACCO PDT APPLICATION

First Wilshire Securities Management Inc increased its stake in Manitex Intl Inc (MNTX) by 21.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc bought 108,099 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.13% . The hedge fund held 613,460 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.75 million, up from 505,361 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc who had been investing in Manitex Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $124.05M market cap company. The stock increased 1.61% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $6.3. About 47,537 shares traded. Manitex International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTX) has declined 45.47% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.47% the S&P500. Some Historical MNTX News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Manitex International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MNTX); 19/03/2018 – Manitex International, Inc. to Participate in The Seaport Global Transports and Industrials Conference on March 22, 2018; 09/05/2018 – Manitex Sees 2Q Rev $60M-$65M; 25/05/2018 – MANITEX INTERNATIONAL INC – IN CONNECTION WITH DEAL, TADANO HAS A RIGHT TO DESIGNATE ONE MEMBER TO COMPANY’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 28/03/2018 – MANITEX INTERNATIONAL INC – QTRLY NET LOSS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS $0.04 PER SHARE; 19/03/2018 – Manitex International, Inc. Announces the Appointment of Versalift East LLC. as a Distributor of Manitex Knuckle Boom and Aeria; 28/03/2018 – Manitex International 4Q Rev $64.5M; 09/05/2018 – Manitex 1Q Loss/Shr 9c; 25/05/2018 – Manitex Intl, Inc. Announces $32.7M Equity Investment by Tadano; 25/05/2018 – Manitex International, Inc. Announces $32.7 Million Equity Investment by Tadano, Ltd

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 78 investors sold MO shares while 464 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 382 raised stakes. 1.15 billion shares or 2.46% less from 1.18 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Wetherby Asset Incorporated has 0.15% invested in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) for 29,850 shares. Moreover, State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has 0.46% invested in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) for 573,509 shares. Alpha Cubed Invests Lc accumulated 11,352 shares. Godsey And Gibb Assoc stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust reported 8,000 shares or 0.5% of all its holdings. Wolverine Asset Management Lc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Dimensional Fund Advsr Lp invested in 0.12% or 6.40M shares. Cobblestone Capital Ltd Liability Com reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Albion Fincl Group Ut reported 0.03% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Synovus reported 0.17% stake. Tocqueville Asset Mngmt LP invested in 0.01% or 23,051 shares. Cognios Llc reported 44,656 shares. Price T Rowe Associate Incorporated Md has invested 0.04% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Carnegie Capital Asset Management Lc has 0.06% invested in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Boston Advsrs Lc holds 0.15% or 58,325 shares.

Since September 3, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $96,377 activity.

