Altria Group (MO) Shareholder Troy Asset Management LTD Trimmed Its Position as Market Value Rose; Southport Management Has Upped Its Encana (ECA) Holding by $181.00 Million

Southport Management Llc increased its stake in Encana Corp (ECA) by 20% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southport Management Llc bought 25,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.31% with the market. The institutional investor held 150,000 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.09B, up from 125,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southport Management Llc who had been investing in Encana Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.92B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.33% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $4.2. About 31.54M shares traded or 38.53% up from the average. Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA) has declined 49.06% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.49% the S&P500.

Troy Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Altria Group Inc (MO) by 94.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Troy Asset Management Ltd sold 3.74M shares as the company’s stock rose 6.39% with the market. The institutional investor held 213,576 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.27 million, down from 3.95M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Altria Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $93.28B market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $49.86. About 4.67M shares traded. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 5.25% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.68% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 59 investors sold MO shares while 485 reduced holdings. 145 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 1.18 billion shares or 1.61% less from 1.19 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Wilshire Securities Mngmt Incorporated holds 0.09% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) or 4,643 shares. Telemus Capital Limited Liability Company holds 37,793 shares. 1.81 million are held by Mitsubishi Ufj Tru Bk. Spectrum Asset Management (Nb Ca) reported 8,048 shares stake. Granite Inv Partners Limited Liability Com accumulated 9,750 shares. American Century owns 766,158 shares. Duff And Phelps Inv Mngmt Company reported 19,980 shares. Blb&B Lc invested 0.08% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Mercer Advisers stated it has 5,000 shares. Ifrah Fin owns 6,880 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Oarsman reported 0.14% stake. Winch Advisory Serv Limited Com owns 4,149 shares. Ancora Lc holds 12,573 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. The Iowa-based Iowa Retail Bank has invested 0.18% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Baystate Wealth Management Ltd Com, Massachusetts-based fund reported 3,269 shares.

Troy Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $2.04 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) by 18,186 shares to 2.57M shares, valued at $267.53M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Clorox Company Clx Us (NYSE:CLX) by 2,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 47,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Since February 21, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $122,481 activity.

