Altria Group (MO) Shareholder Troy Asset Management LTD Lowered Position as Stock Rose; Timucuan Asset Management Position in Tempur Sealy Intl Com (TPX) Has Cut as Share Price Rose

Troy Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Altria Group Inc (MO) by 94.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Troy Asset Management Ltd sold 3.74 million shares as the company’s stock rose 6.39% with the market. The institutional investor held 213,576 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.27M, down from 3.95M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Altria Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $92.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.63% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $49.23. About 2.26M shares traded. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 5.25% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.68% the S&P500. Some Historical MO News: 24/04/2018 – Altria Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 26/04/2018 – Altria Sees FY Adj EPS $3.90-Adj EPS $4.03; 26/04/2018 – Altria 1Q Net $1.89B; 17/05/2018 – ALTRIA ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS ENDS; 29/05/2018 – Altria, Reynolds, Lorillard, and Philip Morris Ordered to Issue Corrective Statements on Nicotine Addiction; 22nd Century’s Proprietary VLN (TM) Tobacco Called “Minimally or Non-Addictive”; 18/04/2018 – Altria Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Altria 1Q Rev $6.11B; 22/05/2018 – ALTRIA FORMS 2 DIVISIONS: CORE TOBACCO, INNOVATIVE TOBACCO PDTS; 14/05/2018 – Tobacco giant Altria hired the firm to help with a strategy to figure out how to craft compelling messages to fight back against regulators, sources told CNBC; 17/05/2018 – Altria Expands $1 Billion Share-Repurchase Program to $2 Billio

Timucuan Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Tempur Sealy Intl Inc Com (TPX) by 9.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timucuan Asset Management Inc sold 160,343 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.68% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.49 million shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $85.93M, down from 1.65 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Tempur Sealy Intl Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.18 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $76.42. About 388,447 shares traded. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) has risen 24.75% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.32% the S&P500. Some Historical TPX News: 20/03/2018 S&PGR Affirms Tempur Sealy Intl Rtg, Otlk Remains Negative; 03/05/2018 – TEMPUR SEALY SEES FY ADJ EBITDA $450.0M TO $500M, EST. $465.4M; 15/05/2018 – Vulcan Value Partners Buys New 1.1% Position in Tempur Sealy; 15/05/2018 – Armistice Capital Buys New 1.3% Position in Tempur Sealy; 26/03/2018 – TEMPUR SEALY AGREED TO NOMINATE H PARTNERS PARTNER RUCHIM TO BD; 26/03/2018 – TEMPUR SEALY: H PARTNERS TO VOTE IN FAVOR OF CO. DIRECTORS; 10/04/2018 – Furniture Manufacturers: Global Industry Report 2018 with lndividual Analysis on the Top 500 Companies Including Tempur Sealy International, Hanssem, and Kokuyo Furniture – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 03/05/2018 – Tempur Sealy 1Q EPS 42c; 15/05/2018 – Entrustpermal Partners Offshore Buys 2% of Tempur Sealy; 09/05/2018 – TEMPUR SEALY HOLDER H PARTNERS RAISES STAKE TO 14.72%

Analysts await Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.09 EPS, up 7.92% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.01 per share. MO’s profit will be $2.04B for 11.29 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.90 actual EPS reported by Altria Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.11% EPS growth.

Since February 21, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $122,481 activity.

Troy Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $2.04 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 18,000 shares to 127,841 shares, valued at $19.97M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hershey Co/The (NYSE:HSY) by 4,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 50,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Coca (NYSE:KO).

Analysts await Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.66 earnings per share, up 26.92% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.52 per share. TPX’s profit will be $36.13M for 28.95 P/E if the $0.66 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.54 actual earnings per share reported by Tempur Sealy International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 22.22% EPS growth.

Timucuan Asset Management Inc, which manages about $1.01B and $1.50B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Comcast Corp New Cl A (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 8,472 shares to 3.20 million shares, valued at $128.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del Cl (BRKB) by 7,837 shares in the quarter, for a total of 413,449 shares, and has risen its stake in Patrick Industries Inc (NASDAQ:PATK).

