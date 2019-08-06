Altria Group (MO) Shareholder Troy Asset Management LTD Has Decreased Its Stake; Mastercard (MA) Holder Jlb & Associates Has Decreased Its Stake by $1.18 Million as Shares Rose

Troy Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Altria Group Inc (MO) by 94.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Troy Asset Management Ltd sold 3.74M shares as the company’s stock declined 11.84% . The institutional investor held 213,576 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.27M, down from 3.95 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Altria Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $87.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.67% or $1.28 during the last trading session, reaching $46.65. About 8.89M shares traded or 19.18% up from the average. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 19.47% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.47% the S&P500.

Jlb & Associates Inc decreased its stake in Mastercard (MA) by 4.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jlb & Associates Inc sold 5,032 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 101,697 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.94 million, down from 106,729 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jlb & Associates Inc who had been investing in Mastercard for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $265.13B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.68% or $12.61 during the last trading session, reaching $256.84. About 6.49 million shares traded or 83.34% up from the average. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 24/05/2018 – Visa, Mastercard Dispute Those Limitations; Say Merchants Can Route to Network of Choice; 27/04/2018 – Mastercard Nominates 14 Candidates for Election to Board of Directors; 02/04/2018 – MASTERCARD NAMES CHOON PHONG GOH TO BOARD; 26/04/2018 – The Town of Narragansett, Rhode Island Clerk’s Office Deploys SailPoint Over-the-Counter (OTC); 18/04/2018 – Elevate to Collaborate with Mastercard on Credit Card Product for the `New Middle Class’; 02/05/2018 – CHINESE BANKS ARE ISSUING MASTERCARD CARDS AGAIN: HUND-MEJEAN; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard 1Q Operating Expenses $1.8 Billion; 24/05/2018 – Retailers Say Visa, Mastercard Pressing the Wrong Button; 03/05/2018 – Are cryptocurrencies to blame for Mastercard’s lower first quarter results?; 27/04/2018 – MASTERCARD NOMINATES 14 CANDIDATES FOR ELECTION TO BOARD

Since February 21, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $122,481 activity.

Troy Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $2.04B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hershey Co/The (NYSE:HSY) by 4,000 shares to 50,000 shares, valued at $5.74 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Clorox Company Clx Us (NYSE:CLX) by 2,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 47,000 shares, and has risen its stake in American Express Co (NYSE:AXP).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 59 investors sold MO shares while 485 reduced holdings. 145 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 1.18 billion shares or 1.61% less from 1.19 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Metropolitan Life Ins Co accumulated 30,159 shares. Pinnacle Associates Ltd holds 73,642 shares. Public Sector Pension Investment Board holds 0.08% or 156,492 shares. Cls Investments Lc invested in 0.01% or 3,826 shares. Chicago Equity Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.33% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Beese Fulmer Mgmt Inc holds 26,597 shares. Asset Management Inc reported 0.5% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Moreover, Mark Sheptoff Finance Planning Ltd Liability Company has 0.01% invested in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) for 300 shares. Mcf Advsrs Limited Liability Corp invested in 6,024 shares. Westwood Gp stated it has 4,950 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Baker Ellis Asset Mgmt Ltd Com stated it has 4,850 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Front Barnett Associate Limited Liability Corporation has 0.11% invested in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) for 11,791 shares. Alpha Cubed Invs Ltd Liability Corporation reported 11,339 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. James Inv holds 0% or 746 shares in its portfolio. Pnc Fincl Gp reported 4.24 million shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ingalls & Snyder Limited Liability Company reported 14,474 shares. Renaissance Tech Ltd Company invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). East Coast Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 169,754 shares. Falcon Point Capital Lc stated it has 0.13% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Oakworth Incorporated owns 1,633 shares. Martin Currie Limited reported 29,377 shares. South Texas Money Mgmt Ltd owns 2,100 shares. Miracle Mile Llc has 28,410 shares for 0.54% of their portfolio. Wolverine Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability has 33,959 shares. Sadoff Inv Limited Liability Corp, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 2,186 shares. Btim Corporation, Massachusetts-based fund reported 6,551 shares. Fairview Capital Investment Limited Co owns 0.19% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 14,743 shares. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Lc holds 5,731 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Peddock Capital Advsr accumulated 10,141 shares. Motco holds 0% or 132 shares.

Jlb & Associates Inc, which manages about $350.10 million and $474.18M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Packaging Corp (NYSE:PKG) by 3,510 shares to 90,922 shares, valued at $9.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 15,318 shares in the quarter, for a total of 72,619 shares, and has risen its stake in Eaton Vance (NYSE:EV).