Altria Group (MO) Shareholder Troy Asset Management LTD Cut Position by $212.95 Million as Market Valuation Declined; Dollar Gen New (DG) Shareholder Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Boosted Stake by $373,125 as Stock Price Rose

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc increased its stake in Dollar Gen Corp New (DG) by 1.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc bought 2,985 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.24% . The institutional investor held 219,269 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.61M, up from 216,284 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc who had been investing in Dollar Gen Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.17% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $133.69. About 1.98 million shares traded or 11.71% up from the average. Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) has risen 36.56% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.56% the S&P500. Some Historical DG News: 15/03/2018 – RPT-DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – DECLARES INCREASED QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.29 PER SHARE; 27/05/2018 – FOX59 News: #BREAKING: One dead following shooting at northeast side Dollar General; 08/03/2018 – Dollar General to Offer Other Parents Two Weeks of Parental Leav; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL BOOSTS SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM BY $1.0B; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General Sees FY18 EPS $5.95-EPS $6.15; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 29C/SHR FROM 26C, EST. 27C; 09/03/2018 – Dollar General boosts maternity benefits, adoption assistance; 21/05/2018 – Dollar General Launches the Summer of Exclusivity; 08/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL REPORTS PAID PARENTAL LEAVE & ADOPTION ASSISTANC; 25/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Week Ahead: Looking for improvement in job growth nationwide as well as business at Costco

Troy Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Altria Group Inc (MO) by 94.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Troy Asset Management Ltd sold 3.74 million shares as the company’s stock declined 11.84% . The institutional investor held 213,576 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.27 million, down from 3.95 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Altria Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $89.54B market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $47.93. About 6.63 million shares traded. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 19.47% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.47% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 33 investors sold DG shares while 223 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 221 raised stakes. 233.55 million shares or 5.67% less from 247.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Camarda Financial Lc reported 43 shares stake. Adams Diversified Equity Fund accumulated 152,437 shares. Tarbox Family Office accumulated 232 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Martingale Asset Lp, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 7,110 shares. Credit Suisse Ag holds 643,475 shares. Signaturefd reported 2,185 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mngmt Limited has 20,285 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. St Johns Management Com Limited Liability Company holds 50 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Sequoia Finance Ltd Com reported 2,009 shares. Manufacturers Life Com The reported 461,577 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Natixis Advisors LP holds 0.24% of its portfolio in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) for 228,213 shares. Profund Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 7,613 shares. Texas Yale Capital reported 4,014 shares. Wespac Advisors Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.44% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Gotham Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp reported 155,797 shares.

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc, which manages about $24.18B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Anadarko Pete Corp (NYSE:APC) by 212,425 shares to 486,408 shares, valued at $34.09M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Applied Matls Inc (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 19,265 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 885,214 shares, and cut its stake in Choice Hotels Intl Inc (NYSE:CHH).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 59 investors sold MO shares while 485 reduced holdings. 145 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 1.18 billion shares or 1.61% less from 1.19 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Charles Schwab Inv Advisory has 4.60 million shares for 0.45% of their portfolio. Ironwood Financial Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 1,039 shares. Piedmont Advisors holds 367,811 shares. Moneta Grp Investment Advsr Limited Liability Corp reported 714 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Arvest Bank & Trust Trust Division holds 0.02% or 6,200 shares in its portfolio. Bangor Commercial Bank reported 15,122 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Aldebaran Fincl holds 0.17% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) for 4,106 shares. M&R reported 0.04% stake. 7,473 are held by Farmers Bancorporation. 8,592 were reported by Cim Invest Mangement. 2.30M are held by State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D. Rafferty Asset reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Boothbay Fund Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) for 3,583 shares. 47,375 were accumulated by Scotia. Sabal Tru Communication holds 4,109 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio.

