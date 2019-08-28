Altria Group (MO) Shareholder Troy Asset Management LTD Cut Holding; Caesars Entmt (CZR) Shareholder Monarch Alternative Capital LP Has Decreased Its Position by $16.08 Million as Stock Price Rose

Troy Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Altria Group Inc (MO) by 94.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Troy Asset Management Ltd sold 3.74M shares as the company’s stock declined 11.84% . The institutional investor held 213,576 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.27M, down from 3.95M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Altria Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $85.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.07% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $45.74. About 5.63M shares traded. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 19.47% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.47% the S&P500.

Monarch Alternative Capital Lp decreased its stake in Caesars Entmt Corp (CZR) by 65.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Monarch Alternative Capital Lp sold 2.01M shares as the company’s stock rose 30.11% . The hedge fund held 1.05M shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.13M, down from 3.06 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Monarch Alternative Capital Lp who had been investing in Caesars Entmt Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.70B market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $11.36. About 1.10M shares traded. Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) has risen 7.64% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.64% the S&P500. Some Historical CZR News: 13/04/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT IN ACCORD WITH BUENA VISTA GAMING; 01/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Recognized by CIO as One of the CIO 100 Award Winners; 25/04/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Plans Resort in Puerto Los Cabos, Mexico; 02/05/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT 1Q NET REV. $1.97B; 25/04/2018 – CAESARS REPORTS DEVELOPMENT OF CAESARS PALACE LUXURY RESORT; 02/05/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT BOARD OKS BUYBACK OF UP TO $500M SHRS; 07/03/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Corporation to Participate in the J.P. Morgan Gaming, Lodging, Restaurant & Leisure Management Access Forum; 09/05/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT,VICI LOI FOR ASSET SALE, LEASE AMENDMENTS; 15/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment at Wells Fargo Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – VICI WOULD BUY FROM CAESARS CERTAIN ASSETS FOR $749M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.38, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold CZR shares while 65 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 735.99 million shares or 11.35% more from 661.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nomura Inc invested in 1.09% or 29.17 million shares. Hrt Limited Liability has 171,803 shares for 0.23% of their portfolio. Glenmede Trust Na has invested 0% of its portfolio in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa invested 0% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has 117,500 shares. California Employees Retirement System owns 497,900 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt has invested 0.02% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). First Tru Advsrs Limited Partnership invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). New York State Common Retirement Fund holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) for 1.03M shares. Rhumbline Advisers, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 1.38 million shares. Optimum reported 1,000 shares. Prelude Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Com holds 0.05% or 111,013 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Md Sass Investors has 3.27% invested in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Ubs Asset Americas Incorporated reported 526,125 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Clear Harbor Asset Limited Liability Corp holds 0.05% or 28,625 shares.

Monarch Alternative Capital Lp, which manages about $6.62 billion and $1.42B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Put) (SPY) by 385,500 shares to 3.09M shares, valued at $871.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

