Altria Group (MO) Shareholder Torray Has Raised Stake; Zafgen (ZFGN) Holding Upped by Mangrove Partners

Torray Llc increased its stake in Altria Group (MO) by 19.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Torray Llc bought 6,746 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.84% . The institutional investor held 40,625 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.33 million, up from 33,879 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Torray Llc who had been investing in Altria Group for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $86.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $46.12. About 2.45M shares traded. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 19.47% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.47% the S&P500.

Mangrove Partners increased its stake in Zafgen Inc (ZFGN) by 63.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mangrove Partners bought 471,695 shares as the company’s stock declined 64.45% . The hedge fund held 1.21 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.31M, up from 737,629 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mangrove Partners who had been investing in Zafgen Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.24 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.81% or $0.0236 during the last trading session, reaching $0.8636. About 103,401 shares traded. Zafgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFGN) has declined 91.17% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 91.17% the S&P500. Some Historical ZFGN News: 01/05/2018 – Zafgen to Host Conference Call to Discuss First Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 08/05/2018 – ZAFGEN – EXPECTS THAT ITS CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND MARKETABLE SECURITIES BALANCE WILL BE GREATER THAN $40 MLN AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2018; 20/04/2018 – DJ Zafgen Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ZFGN); 11/05/2018 – Citadel Advisors Buys New 1.1% Position in Zafgen; 24/05/2018 – Zafgen Short-Interest Ratio Rises 216% to 12 Days; 06/03/2018 Zafgen 4Q Rev $0.00; 28/05/2018 – Zafgen Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By JMP for May. 30; 30/05/2018 – ZAFGEN, INC. EXPANDS EXECUTIVE LEADERSHIP TEAM WITH APPOINTMENT OF BRIAN MCVEIGH AS CHIEF BUSINESS OFFICER; 30/05/2018 – Zafgen at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By JMP Securities Today; 15/05/2018 – Balyasny Asset Management Buys New 1.7% Position in Zafgen

Mangrove Partners, which manages about $562.50M and $747.83 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Atlantic Pwr Corp (NYSE:AT) by 1.44M shares to 7.57M shares, valued at $19.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Zafgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFGN) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “The Daily Biotech Pulse: Jounce Jumps On Licensing Deal, Regulus Hit With Partial Clinical Hold, Genomic Health Added to S&P SmallCap Index – Benzinga” on July 24, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Zafgen down 27% after hours on suspension of IND for ZGN-1258 – Seeking Alpha” published on March 11, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Zafgen to Announce First Quarter 2019 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” on May 02, 2019. More interesting news about Zafgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFGN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Zafgen Inc (ZFGN) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 25, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Zafgen Announces Agreement with U.S. Food and Drug Administration on New Nonclinical Study Design for ZGN-1061 – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 59 investors sold MO shares while 485 reduced holdings. 145 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 1.18 billion shares or 1.61% less from 1.19 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Captrust Financial Advsrs invested in 0.14% or 60,181 shares. Ameriprise Financial holds 0.24% or 9.03 million shares in its portfolio. Doliver Advisors Limited Partnership holds 1.58% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) or 68,071 shares. Natl Bank Of Stockton has 0.11% invested in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) for 3,850 shares. Stephens Ar accumulated 319,279 shares. Ledyard National Bank & Trust holds 13,242 shares. Cape Cod Five Cents Commercial Bank reported 7,301 shares. Massmutual Trust Fsb Adv accumulated 91,171 shares. 1.20 million are owned by Bnp Paribas Arbitrage. 992,208 were reported by Fincl Bank Of Nova Scotia. Hills Financial Bank & Co reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Valmark Advisers holds 27,278 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. 4,200 are held by Field & Main National Bank & Trust. Tokio Marine Asset Mgmt Com Ltd owns 4,532 shares. 1St Source Bank reported 10,888 shares.

Since February 21, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $70,448 activity.