Altria Group (MO) Shareholder Strategic Advisors Lowered Its Holding by $334,419 as Market Value Declined; As Graco (GGG) Stock Value Declined, State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company Has Lifted Its Position

State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company increased its stake in Graco Inc (GGG) by 34.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company bought 26,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.95% . The institutional investor held 100,559 shares of the fluid controls company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.98 million, up from 74,559 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company who had been investing in Graco Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.70B market cap company. The stock increased 3.34% or $1.49 during the last trading session, reaching $46.16. About 185,574 shares traded. Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) has risen 5.93% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.93% the S&P500.

Strategic Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Altria Group Inc (MO) by 25.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strategic Advisors Llc sold 5,867 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.84% . The institutional investor held 16,704 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $959,000, down from 22,571 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strategic Advisors Llc who had been investing in Altria Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $82.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $44.04. About 2.47 million shares traded. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 19.47% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.47% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 23 investors sold GGG shares while 115 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 97 raised stakes. 133.33 million shares or 3.08% less from 137.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bragg Advisors holds 0.45% of its portfolio in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) for 69,477 shares. Geode Cap Management Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG). Gateway Advisers Ltd Liability, Ohio-based fund reported 33,859 shares. Planning Alternatives Ltd Adv invested in 0.15% or 16,610 shares. The New York-based First Manhattan has invested 0.14% in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG). Schroder Mngmt has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG). Conestoga Cap Advisors Ltd Liability invested in 79,351 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Wesbanco Commercial Bank invested in 0.03% or 11,130 shares. Prudential Fin Inc owns 137,744 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Assetmark Inc holds 0% or 44 shares. First Republic Invest invested in 17,468 shares. Retirement Of Alabama invested in 0.09% or 390,356 shares. Meristem Family Wealth Limited Liability Corp reported 7,161 shares stake. Amundi Pioneer Asset Inc accumulated 0% or 2,654 shares. Yorktown Management & Research Incorporated holds 6,600 shares.

Strategic Advisors Llc, which manages about $258.78M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P 400 Mid Cap (MDYG) by 7,359 shares to 98,033 shares, valued at $5.15 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ark Innovation Etf by 14,881 shares in the quarter, for a total of 39,524 shares, and has risen its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS).

