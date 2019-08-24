Altria Group (MO) Shareholder Steinberg Global Asset Management Has Decreased Holding as Stock Value Declined; United Technologies (UTX) Shareholder Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Has Decreased Stake by $1.43 Million as Shares Declined

Steinberg Global Asset Management decreased its stake in Altria Group Inc (MO) by 72.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Steinberg Global Asset Management sold 64,978 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.84% . The institutional investor held 25,201 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.45M, down from 90,179 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Steinberg Global Asset Management who had been investing in Altria Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $86.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $46.41. About 10.51 million shares traded or 36.94% up from the average. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 19.47% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.47% the S&P500. Some Historical MO News: 17/05/2018 – Altria Share-Repurchase Program to Be Completed by End of the Second Quarter in 201; 17/05/2018 – ALTRIA CEO: REAFFIRMS GUIDANCE OF ADJUSTED EPS $3.90-$4.03; 17/05/2018 – ALTRIA GROUP INC – ANNOUNCES EXPANSION OF ITS $1 BLN SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM TO $2 BLN,; 22/05/2018 – ALTRIA GROUP ESTABLISHES CHIEF GROWTH OFFICER FUNCTION; 16/05/2018 – Altria May Face Pressure, Industry Posts 9th Straight Drop; 19/04/2018 – Altria Group CDS Widens 5 Bps, Most in 6 Months; 17/05/2018 – ALTRIA GROUP INC MO.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.00, REV VIEW $19.64 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – ALTRIA GROUP INC MO.N REAFFIRMS FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR VIEW $3.90 TO $4.03; 17/05/2018 – ALTRIA GROUP INC – ALTRIA REAFFIRMS FULL-YEAR 2018 EARNINGS GUIDANCE; 09/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Altria’s IDR at ‘A-‘; Outlook Stable

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 46.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc sold 11,172 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The institutional investor held 12,772 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.65 million, down from 23,944 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $106.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.55% or $4.54 during the last trading session, reaching $123.42. About 3.33M shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 20/04/2018 – United Technologies Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 08/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Boeing says Embraer-size deals compatible with cash strategy; 15/03/2018 – Space Weather: G1 Watch for 15 March, 2018 UTC; 12/03/2018 – Boeing, Caterpillar and United Technologies fell more than 2 percent; 20/04/2018 – Space Weather: G1 (Minor) Geomagnetic Storm Warning Valid 20/0510-21/0300 UTC; 16/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of United Technologies and New Relic; 03/04/2018 – United Technologies First Quarter Earnings Advisory; 24/04/2018 – United Technologies 1Q Segment Operating Margin 13.1%; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECH SAYS CONTINUE TO SEE A CLOSE OF ROCKWELL COLLINS DEAL BY MID-YEAR; SAYS WORKING CLOSELY WITH REGULATORS TO COMPLETE REMAINING REVIEWS – CONF CALL; 18/05/2018 – UTC Climate, Controls & Security Signs Definitive Agreement to Sell Taylor Co

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 59 investors sold MO shares while 485 reduced holdings.

Steinberg Global Asset Management, which manages about $604.10M and $639.26M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (ITA) by 1,555 shares to 4,381 shares, valued at $874,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (PFF) by 9,382 shares in the quarter, for a total of 20,244 shares, and has risen its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Analysts await United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.01 EPS, up 4.15% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.93 per share. UTX’s profit will be $1.73 billion for 15.35 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual EPS reported by United Technologies Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.64% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 79 investors sold UTX shares while 505 reduced holdings.

