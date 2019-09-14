Altria Group (MO) Shareholder Rothschild Investment Has Boosted Its Holding; As Investar Hldg (ISTR) Market Value Rose, Forest Hill Capital Has Decreased Holding by $621,000

Rothschild Investment Corp increased its stake in Altria Group Inc (MO) by 21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rothschild Investment Corp bought 6,630 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.84% . The institutional investor held 38,206 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.81M, up from 31,576 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp who had been investing in Altria Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $78.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.69% or $1.61 during the last trading session, reaching $42.01. About 20.74M shares traded or 115.18% up from the average. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 19.47% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.47% the S&P500. Some Historical MO News: 22/05/2018 – ALTRIA GROUP INC – NEW STRUCTURE INCLUDES ESTABLISHMENT OF TWO DIVISIONS – CORE TOBACCO AND INNOVATIVE TOBACCO PRODUCTS

Forest Hill Capital Llc decreased its stake in Investar Hldg Corp (ISTR) by 8.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Forest Hill Capital Llc sold 27,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.05% . The hedge fund held 286,821 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.84M, down from 313,821 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Forest Hill Capital Llc who had been investing in Investar Hldg Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $238.60 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.85% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $23.83. About 6,166 shares traded. Investar Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:ISTR) has declined 9.19% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.19% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 78 investors sold MO shares while 464 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 382 raised stakes. 1.15 billion shares or 2.46% less from 1.18 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Canandaigua Bancorporation And stated it has 0.14% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Crawford Invest Counsel has invested 0.42% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Lsv Asset Mngmt reported 1.95 million shares. Lpl Limited Co reported 1.33M shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Citizens & Northern Corporation invested in 0.19% or 7,330 shares. 9 are owned by Winch Advisory Ser Limited. Brown Advisory Inc accumulated 0.05% or 346,279 shares. Gm Advisory invested in 0.32% or 21,717 shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance Ny accumulated 376,965 shares or 0.33% of the stock. Massmutual Tru Com Fsb Adv stated it has 117,465 shares or 0.38% of all its holdings. Ftb owns 24,336 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. The Netherlands-based Robeco Institutional Asset Bv has invested 0.13% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). 74.64M are held by Cap World Invsts. Lee Danner & Bass invested in 0.23% or 45,315 shares. Richard Bernstein Advsrs Llc reported 147,398 shares.

Rothschild Investment Corp, which manages about $1.10B and $847.62 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in At&T Inc Com (NYSE:T) by 23,991 shares to 369,154 shares, valued at $12.37M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Newell Brand Inc. (NYSE:NWL) by 22,488 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 32,832 shares, and cut its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruise Com (NYSE:RCL).