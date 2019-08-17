Altria Group (MO) Shareholder Rockland Trust Co Has Lifted Holding by $1.14 Million; Sirios Capital Management LP Raised Position in Boston Scientific (BSX) by $11.55 Million

Rockland Trust Co increased its stake in Altria Group Inc (MO) by 21.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rockland Trust Co bought 19,917 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.84% . The institutional investor held 111,815 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.42 million, up from 91,898 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rockland Trust Co who had been investing in Altria Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $86.83B market cap company. The stock increased 2.18% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $46.48. About 6.99 million shares traded. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 19.47% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.47% the S&P500.

Sirios Capital Management LP increased its stake in Boston Scientific Corp (BSX) by 23.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sirios Capital Management LP bought 304,009 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.71% . The hedge fund held 1.61 million shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $61.64M, up from 1.30M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sirios Capital Management LP who had been investing in Boston Scientific Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $58.71B market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $42.15. About 3.15M shares traded. Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) has risen 28.94% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.94% the S&P500. Some Historical BSX News: 14/05/2018 – Boston Scientific To Participate In 34th Annual Strategic decisions Conference; 16/04/2018 – Boston Scientific to Pay $150M Upfront in nVision Medical Deal; 28/03/2018 – Boston Scientific Prevails In U.K. Edwards Lifesciences Litigation; 31/05/2018 – Boston Scientific Doesn’t Expect to Recognize Any Added Chgs Related to Resolution of 2011-2013 Tax Years; 23/04/2018 – Boston Scientific Corp expected to post earnings of 32 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 16/04/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC PREVAILS IN EUROPEAN PATENT DISPUTE WITH; 24/04/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC INTREPID STUDY MEETS PRIMARY ENDPOINTS; 25/04/2018 – BSX SEES FY ADJ EPS $1.37 TO $1.41, SAW $1.35 TO $1.39; 25/04/2018 – Medical device maker Boston Scientific posts 10 pct rise in sales; 30/04/2018 – Boston Scientific Closes NxThera Acquisition

Since February 21, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $122,481 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 59 investors sold MO shares while 485 reduced holdings. 145 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 1.18 billion shares or 1.61% less from 1.19 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Greatmark Investment Prtn, Georgia-based fund reported 7,639 shares. Private Advisor Limited Co owns 0.31% invested in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) for 278,873 shares. Trust Of Virginia Va holds 0.59% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) for 77,159 shares. Gateway Inv Advisers Llc holds 0.44% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) or 870,287 shares. Bancshares Of Hawaii stated it has 87,422 shares or 0.38% of all its holdings. Mariner Llc holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) for 174,987 shares. Efg Asset Management (Americas) Corporation accumulated 23,010 shares. Ent Financial owns 6,123 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Centurylink Investment has invested 0.95% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Bath Savings has invested 0.09% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Homrich Berg accumulated 0.08% or 28,272 shares. Agf Invests holds 1.42% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) for 2.20M shares. Hills Bank & Trust & has 0.08% invested in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) for 5,405 shares. Ftb Advisors reported 23,004 shares. Paradigm Asset Mngmt Lc has 0% invested in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO).

Rockland Trust Co, which manages about $943.28M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ipath Bloomberg Commodity In (DJP) by 56,120 shares to 37,286 shares, valued at $845,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Eversource Energy by 11,466 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,679 shares, and cut its stake in O’reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.24, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 36 investors sold BSX shares while 185 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 213 raised stakes. 1.21 billion shares or 1.61% less from 1.23 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 203,291 are owned by Jane Street. 861,657 were accumulated by Citadel Advsrs Limited Company. Dimensional Fund Advisors Limited Partnership has 2.96M shares. 22,954 are owned by Private Advisor Grp Lc. Guardian Life Insur Of America holds 3,996 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Fil invested 0.17% in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX). Boston Prns stated it has 0.11% of its portfolio in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX). Twin Tree L P, Texas-based fund reported 9,388 shares. Ajo Lp invested in 0.06% or 289,928 shares. Greystone Managed Invests Incorporated owns 180,660 shares for 0.41% of their portfolio. Westpac holds 0% of its portfolio in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) for 101,280 shares. Sg Americas Secs Llc stated it has 11,614 shares. Finance Advantage Inc owns 200 shares. Moreover, Manchester Capital Mngmt Llc has 0.03% invested in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX). 767,350 are held by Bridgeway Mgmt.

Sirios Capital Management L P, which manages about $2.06B and $1.65B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Logmein Inc (NASDAQ:LOGM) by 5,494 shares to 242,698 shares, valued at $19.44M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 1.47 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 478,960 shares, and cut its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line In (NASDAQ:ODFL).