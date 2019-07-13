Altria Group (MO) Shareholder Rbo & Co Lifted Holding by $625,347; Fiduciary Management Trimmed Stake in Expeditors Int’l. (EXPD) by $13.83 Million as Valuation Declined

Fiduciary Management Inc decreased its stake in Expeditors Int’l. (EXPD) by 2.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fiduciary Management Inc sold 184,405 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.60% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 6.09 million shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $462.35M, down from 6.28M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc who had been investing in Expeditors Int’l. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.75B market cap company. The stock increased 2.37% or $1.72 during the last trading session, reaching $74.15. About 1.02M shares traded. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) has risen 1.54% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.89% the S&P500. Some Historical EXPD News: 08/05/2018 – Expeditors International 1Q Effective Tax Rate 31.1%; 08/05/2018 – EXPEDITORS 1Q REV. $1.9B, EST. $1.71B; 08/05/2018 – Expeditors International 1Q Rev $1.85B; 08/05/2018 – Expeditors Reports First Quarter 2018 EPS of $0.76; 22/05/2018 – EXPEDITORS INTERNATIONAL OF WASHINGTON INC – HAVE NOT EXPERIENCED ANY MEANINGFUL LOSS DUE TO THE BAN ON RECYCLED MATERIALS IN CHINA; 03/04/2018 Expeditors Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – EXPEDITORS BOOSTS SEMI-ANNUAL DIV/SHR TO 45C FROM 42C, EST. 45C

Rbo & Co Llc increased its stake in Altria Group Inc (MO) by 3.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rbo & Co Llc bought 10,971 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.39% with the market. The institutional investor held 298,125 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.12 million, up from 287,154 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rbo & Co Llc who had been investing in Altria Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $92.61B market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $49.5. About 5.80 million shares traded. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 5.25% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.68% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 59 investors sold MO shares while 485 reduced holdings. 145 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 1.18 billion shares or 1.61% less from 1.19 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rockland Trust invested in 0.68% or 111,815 shares. Pinnacle Fin Ptnrs holds 0.49% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) for 105,503 shares. Savings Bank Of The West holds 0.4% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) for 59,779 shares. Cap City Tru Fl invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Pinnacle Hldg Ltd stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). British Columbia Investment Mgmt Corp owns 522,347 shares for 0.25% of their portfolio. Dakota Wealth owns 0.17% invested in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) for 45,916 shares. Cape Cod Five Cents Bancorp reported 7,301 shares stake. Bp Public Limited Liability accumulated 199,000 shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan holds 0.37% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) for 35,000 shares. Deroy Devereaux Private Counsel holds 3,700 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. James Invest Research has invested 0% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Berkshire Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company Pa owns 0.27% invested in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) for 55,044 shares. Independent Franchise Prtnrs Ltd Liability Partnership holds 9.31 million shares. Lee Danner And Bass Incorporated has 0.29% invested in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO).

Since February 21, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $122,481 activity.

Rbo & Co Llc, which manages about $284.00 million and $416.28M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mondelez Inter (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 65,714 shares to 213,498 shares, valued at $10.66M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Fiduciary Management Inc, which manages about $20.63 billion and $15.31B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Chubb Corp by 295,962 shares to 3.75M shares, valued at $525.60 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schlumberger Ltd. (NYSE:SLB) by 74,896 shares in the quarter, for a total of 11.28M shares, and has risen its stake in Te Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL).

