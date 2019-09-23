Altria Group (MO) Shareholder Pinnacle Holdings Has Increased Position; As Fortinet (FTNT) Stock Price Declined, Shareholder Winslow Evans & Crocker Has Cut Stake by $399,476

Pinnacle Holdings Llc increased its stake in Altria Group (MO) by 46.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pinnacle Holdings Llc bought 398 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.84% . The hedge fund held 1,257 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $59.54 million, up from 859 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pinnacle Holdings Llc who had been investing in Altria Group for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $77.04B market cap company. The stock increased 1.05% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $41.24. About 6.75M shares traded. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 19.47% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.47% the S&P500.

Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc decreased its stake in Fortinet Inc (FTNT) by 63.77% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc sold 5,188 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.60% . The institutional investor held 2,948 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $228,000, down from 8,136 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc who had been investing in Fortinet Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.23% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $79.19. About 698,478 shares traded. Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) has risen 27.92% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.92% the S&P500. Some Historical FTNT News: 11/04/2018 – Arista Networks Joins Fortinet Fabric-Ready Partner Program to Advance Security Automation Across Data Center and Cloud; 06/04/2018 – FORTINET INC FTNT.O : MONNESS CRESPI HARDT RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $60 FROM $56; 15/05/2018 – Blue Harbour Adds Fortinet, Exits Zayo Group: 13F; 15/05/2018 – Blue Harbour Group Buys New 1.6% Position in Fortinet; 03/05/2018 – Fortinet 1Q EPS 24c; 28/03/2018 – Pulse Secure NAC Integrates with Fortinet Security Fabric to Enrich Endpoint Intelligence and Automate Threat Response; 17/04/2018 – FORTINET INC – COLLABORATED WITH IBM ON NEW IBM X-FORCE THREAT MANAGEMENT SERVICES; 15/05/2018 – Starboard Adds Newell Brands, Exits Fortinet, Cuts Brink’s: 13F; 03/05/2018 – FORTINET INC FTNT.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.42, REV VIEW $1.71 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 15/05/2018 – Fortinet Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow

Analysts await Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.35 earnings per share, up 25.00% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.28 per share. FTNT’s profit will be $59.85 million for 56.56 P/E if the $0.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.43 actual earnings per share reported by Fortinet, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -18.60% negative EPS growth.

Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc, which manages about $600.60M and $358.67M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Covanta Hldg Corp (NYSE:CVA) by 26,264 shares to 28,264 shares, valued at $508,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pimco Etf Tr (MINT) by 4,816 shares in the quarter, for a total of 16,508 shares, and has risen its stake in First Tr Exchange (FPE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 0.96 in 2019Q1.

Pinnacle Holdings Llc, which manages about $720.48M and $269.16 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bp Midstream Partners by 1,085 shares to 74,860 shares, valued at $1.16 billion in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

