Altria Group (MO) Shareholder Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management Increased Its Stake by $1.77 Million; Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) Valuation Rose While Boys Arnold & Co Has Raised Its Holding

Boys Arnold & Co Inc increased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) by 27.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boys Arnold & Co Inc bought 8,844 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 40,857 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.97 million, up from 32,013 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boys Arnold & Co Inc who had been investing in Wells Fargo Co New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $202.98 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.43% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $46.4. About 20.01M shares traded or 3.89% up from the average. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 10/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Says Fed Asset Cap Isn’t as Painful as It Thought; 13/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO CFO JOHN SHREWSBERRY SPEAKS ON BLOOMBERG TV; 13/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO 72 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Approximately 72 Hours Remain; Former Louisiana Attorney General and Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC; 07/05/2018 – Eastman Chemical at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 09/04/2018 – Exclusive: U.S. consumer watchdog seeks record fine against Wells Fargo for abuses; 30/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO CFO JOHN SHREWSBERRY SPEAKS AT INVESTOR CONFERENCE; 25/04/2018 – EMERGENT BIOSOLUTIONS INC EBS.N : WELLS FARGO CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 04/05/2018 – Tenneco to Webcast Presentation at the Wells Fargo Securities 2018 Industrials Conference; 07/05/2018 – Ryder Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 24/04/2018 – Wells Fargo Shareholders Elect Directors; Vote on Proposals at 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders

Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management increased its stake in Altria Group Inc (MO) by 339.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management bought 31,069 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.84% . The institutional investor held 40,208 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.31M, up from 9,139 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management who had been investing in Altria Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $86.09B market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $46.5. About 8.49 million shares traded or 11.53% up from the average. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 19.47% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.47% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.53 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 54 investors sold WFC shares while 621 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 455 raised stakes. 3.29 billion shares or 3.51% less from 3.41 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Boys Arnold & Co Inc, which manages about $1.02 billion and $667.96M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 6,037 shares to 69,958 shares, valued at $3.77 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 14,708 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 152,801 shares, and cut its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).

Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management, which manages about $1.07B and $1.24 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hudson Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:HDSN) by 657,955 shares to 2.22 million shares, valued at $4.29M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Oaktree Cap Group Llc (NYSE:OAK) by 342,180 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,200 shares, and cut its stake in Exelon Corp (NYSE:EXC).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 59 investors sold MO shares while 485 reduced holdings. 145 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 1.18 billion shares or 1.61% less from 1.19 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.