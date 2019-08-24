Altria Group (MO) Shareholder Park Circle Co Boosted Its Position; S Squared Technology Increased Position in Nv5 Global (NVEE) as Stock Value Rose

S Squared Technology Llc increased its stake in Nv5 Global Inc (NVEE) by 33.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. S Squared Technology Llc bought 10,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 26.71% . The hedge fund held 40,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.37M, up from 30,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. S Squared Technology Llc who had been investing in Nv5 Global Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $772.00 million market cap company. The stock decreased 3.52% or $2.24 during the last trading session, reaching $61.44. About 75,372 shares traded. NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) has risen 8.57% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NVEE News: 23/04/2018 – NV5 GLOBAL FILES FOR MIXED OFFERING OF $150M SECURITIES; 08/03/2018 – NV5 Global Sees 2018 Adj EPS $2.92-Adj EPS $3.21; 09/04/2018 – NV5 Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 08/03/2018 – NV5 Global 4Q EPS $1.06; 08/03/2018 – NV5 Global 4Q Rev $94M; 08/03/2018 – NV5 Global Sees 2018 EPS $2.20-EPS $2.47; 08/03/2018 – NV5 GLOBAL INC – SEES 2018 GROSS REVENUES $370 MLN TO $405 MLN; 03/05/2018 – NV5 Global 1Q Adj EPS 59c; 08/03/2018 – NV5 GLOBAL INC NVEE.O SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $2.20 TO $2.47; 03/05/2018 – NV5 Global Raises FY View To Rev $304M-$332M

Park Circle Co increased its stake in Altria Group Inc (MO) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Park Circle Co bought 20,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.84% . The hedge fund held 60,000 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.45M, up from 40,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Park Circle Co who had been investing in Altria Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $86.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $46.41. About 10.51M shares traded or 36.94% up from the average. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 19.47% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.47% the S&P500. Some Historical MO News: 26/04/2018 – Altria: Sees Full Yr Adjusted Diluted EPS Growth 15% to 19%; 26/04/2018 – Altria 1Q Rev $6.11B; 17/05/2018 – ALTRIA GROUP INC – ALTRIA REAFFIRMS FULL-YEAR 2018 EARNINGS GUIDANCE; 18/04/2018 – Altria Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/05/2018 – ALTRIA GROUP INC – ANNOUNCES EXPANSION OF ITS $1 BLN SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM TO $2 BLN,; 22/05/2018 – ALTRIA FORMS 2 DIVISIONS: CORE TOBACCO, INNOVATIVE TOBACCO PDTS; 22/05/2018 – ALTRIA GROUP INC – NEW STRUCTURE INCLUDES CREATION OF A CHIEF GROWTH OFFICER FUNCTION; 13/03/2018 Baseball News Source: Altria Group Inc $MO Announces Dividend Increase – $0.70 Per Share; 17/05/2018 – ALTRIA CEO: AS LONG AS CANNABIS IS ILLEGAL, NOT INTERESTED; 26/04/2018 – ALTRIA GROUP INC MO.N REAFFIRMS FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR VIEW $3.90 TO $4.03

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 25 investors sold NVEE shares while 36 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 40 raised stakes. 7.39 million shares or 2.02% less from 7.54 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Morgan Stanley holds 57,949 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Meeder Asset Management Incorporated holds 83 shares. Art Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 11,974 shares. 1,300 are owned by North Star Investment Corp. Parametric Port Lc reported 0% stake. Kennedy Capital Mngmt has 0.17% invested in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) for 119,542 shares. United Fincl Advisers reported 10,029 shares. Royal Bancshares Of Canada stated it has 0% of its portfolio in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE). King Luther Cap Mngmt Corporation has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE). American Intll invested in 0% or 5,980 shares. Moreover, Driehaus Cap Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.2% invested in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE). 4,923 were reported by Boothbay Fund Management Ltd Com. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Tru reported 0.72% of its portfolio in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE). Timpani Management reported 0.54% of its portfolio in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE). Legal General Group Public Limited Com reported 1,786 shares.

Since March 12, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $120,570 activity.

S Squared Technology Llc, which manages about $136.14M and $129.43 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Marchex Inc (NASDAQ:MCHX) by 212,514 shares to 850,854 shares, valued at $4.03M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN) by 10,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 33,942 shares, and cut its stake in Techtarget (NASDAQ:TTGT).

