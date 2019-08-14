Altria Group (MO) Shareholder Moody National Bank Trust Division Has Cut Stake by $7.11 Million; Citigroup (C) Holder Us Bancorp De Increased Stake by $7.75 Million as Stock Value Rose

Moody National Bank Trust Division decreased its stake in Altria Group Inc (MO) by 46.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moody National Bank Trust Division sold 124,673 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.84% . The institutional investor held 142,440 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.18 million, down from 267,113 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division who had been investing in Altria Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $87.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.74% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $46.78. About 5.67 million shares traded. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 19.47% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.47% the S&P500. Some Historical MO News: 15/05/2018 – Bluecrest Adds Lockheed, Exits Altria, Cuts Microsoft: 13F; 22/05/2018 – ALTRIA GROUP INC – NEW STRUCTURE INCLUDES CREATION OF A CHIEF GROWTH OFFICER FUNCTION; 20/03/2018 – ALTRIA UNIT’S APPLICATION TO FDA FOR COPENHAGEN® SNUFF FINE CUT; 17/05/2018 – Altria Expands $1 Billion Share-Repurchase Program to $2 Billio; 26/04/2018 – ALTRIA GROUP INC MO.N REAFFIRMS FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR VIEW $3.90 TO $4.03; 26/04/2018 – ALTRIA CEO: IQOS ROLLOUT PLAN IS READY UPON FDA APPROVAL; 26/04/2018 – Altria’s Pricier Cigarettes Help Offset Continuing Volume Drop; 17/05/2018 – ALTRIA ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS BEGINS; 17/05/2018 – ALTRIA GROUP INC MO.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.00, REV VIEW $19.64 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 15/03/2018 – FDA seeks research, public input in fresh move to curb nicotine addiction

Us Bancorp De increased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 20.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Us Bancorp De bought 124,925 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 727,722 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $45.28 million, up from 602,797 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Us Bancorp De who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $146.46 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $64.83. About 18.79 million shares traded or 42.85% up from the average. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 19/03/2018 – Citi First Quarter 2018 Fixed Income Investor Review; 22/05/2018 – BANXICO SEEN ADJUSTING RATES IN AUG.: CITI SURVEY; 26/03/2018 – CITIGROUP C.N TECH BANKER JAN METZGER TO REPLACE SLAUGHTER AS ASIA PACIFIC HEAD OF CORPORATE AND INVESTMENT BANKING – MEMO; 07/03/2018 – VRIO CORP SAYS GOLDMAN SACHS & CO. LLC, J.P. MORGAN, CITIGROUP AND MORGAN STANLEY ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 20/04/2018 – Citigroup’s Mann Sees No Recession, Says Fed Path `Appropriate’ (Video); 06/04/2018 – Markets shouldn’t worry because Trump’s trade policy is really ‘speak harshly but carry a small stick’: Citigroup; 18/04/2018 – GLOBAL OIL: CITIGROUP SAYS LOW MARKET VALUE UNDERSTATES THE IMPROVED COMPETITIVE POSITION OF OIL EQUITIES; 07/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY INC LNG.A : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $73 FROM $65; 12/04/2018 – SBA COMMUNICATIONS IN REFINANCING PACT W/CITI FOR ITS REVOLVER; 22/03/2018 – CITIGROUP SETS GUN SALES RESTRICTIONS BY BUSINESS PARTNERS:NYT

More notable recent Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Tobacco Stocks React As FDA Investigates Reports Of Seizures After Vaping – Benzinga” on August 07, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Buy Altria At These Levels – Seeking Alpha” published on July 31, 2019, Fool.com published: “1 Top Cannabis Stock You Can Buy and Hold for the Next Decade – Motley Fool” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Altria Group: Demographics Are Destiny – Seeking Alpha” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Better Buy: PepsiCo vs. Altria – The Motley Fool” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Since February 21, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $122,481 activity.

Moody National Bank Trust Division, which manages about $3.64 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in American Water Works Co Inc (NYSE:AWK) by 33,915 shares to 34,580 shares, valued at $3.61M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in American National Insurance Co (NASDAQ:ANAT) by 9,550 shares in the quarter, for a total of 11.28M shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 59 investors sold MO shares while 485 reduced holdings. 145 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 1.18 billion shares or 1.61% less from 1.19 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 17,490 were reported by First Bankshares. Godsey & Gibb Associates stated it has 0.04% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Moreover, Fund Sa has 0.3% invested in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Cadence Capital Management Limited Liability Co holds 0.38% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) for 73,418 shares. Charles Schwab Mgmt Incorporated reported 13.90M shares stake. Country Trust Fincl Bank has invested 0% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Front Barnett Assocs Ltd Liability Co reported 11,791 shares. Morgan Dempsey Management Lc invested in 2.3% or 100,511 shares. Nbt National Bank N A Ny has invested 0.55% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Parametric Portfolio Associate Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.25% or 4.95 million shares. Moreover, Twin Mngmt has 0.49% invested in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Spectrum Asset Mngmt Inc (Nb Ca) invested in 0.31% or 8,048 shares. Mcf Advisors Limited Liability Com accumulated 0.06% or 6,024 shares. Kings Point Cap Mngmt invested in 0.4% or 35,394 shares. Burney Co holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) for 24,365 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oakbrook Investments Limited Liability reported 109,500 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al holds 640,510 shares. Carret Asset Mgmt Ltd owns 77,342 shares. Tudor Investment Et Al accumulated 105,912 shares or 0.27% of the stock. 53,431 were reported by Argent Tru. Parsec Fincl Mgmt has invested 0.35% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Birinyi Associate accumulated 5,000 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Commerce Lc invested in 11,400 shares. Edgar Lomax Va holds 181,375 shares. Eulav Asset Mngmt holds 0.15% or 57,000 shares in its portfolio. Shelton Mngmt has 0.17% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 2,719 shares. Td Capital Ltd Llc invested in 1 shares or 0% of the stock. Sva Plumb Wealth Lc reported 22,365 shares. Northern Tru accumulated 31.11M shares. Parametric Portfolio Assocs Ltd Liability Corp owns 8.15M shares.

Us Bancorp De, which manages about $34.65B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jetblue Airways Corp (NASDAQ:JBLU) by 19,224 shares to 43,337 shares, valued at $709,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Westrock Co by 22,145 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 48,841 shares, and cut its stake in Ameriprise Finl Inc (NYSE:AMP).