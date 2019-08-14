Altria Group (MO) Shareholder Moody National Bank Trust Division Decreased Stake by $7.11 Million as Share Price Declined; Act Ii Management LP Has Raised Holding in Meredith (MDP) by $1.10 Million

Moody National Bank Trust Division decreased its stake in Altria Group Inc (MO) by 46.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moody National Bank Trust Division sold 124,673 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.84% . The institutional investor held 142,440 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.18 million, down from 267,113 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division who had been investing in Altria Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $85.69B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.95% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $45.87. About 5.87M shares traded. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 19.47% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.47% the S&P500.

Act Ii Management Lp increased its stake in Meredith Corp (MDP) by 200% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Act Ii Management Lp bought 20,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.92% . The hedge fund held 30,000 shares of the newspapers and magazines company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.66 million, up from 10,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Act Ii Management Lp who had been investing in Meredith Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.90% or $2.33 during the last trading session, reaching $45.21. About 295,877 shares traded. Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP) has risen 6.11% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.11% the S&P500. Some Historical MDP News: 23/04/2018 – THE NATIONAL OVARIAN CANCER COALITION ANNOUNCES OVARIAN CANCER SURVIVOR MEREDITH MITSTIFER AS INCOMING BOARD CHAIR; 12/03/2018 – Texture was an online magazine subscription service that was owned by publishers CondÃ© Nast, Hearst, Meredith, Rogers Media and investment firm KKR; 26/03/2018 – MEREDITH – FRERER-SCHMIDT WILL BE NEW PUBLISHER OF INSTYLE, WILL ALSO OVERSEE SHAPE; 30/04/2018 – Ms JD: Straight From The Source: An Interview with Meredith Cohen from Momentum Search Group (Part 2 of 2); 03/05/2018 – New Meredith Corporation Marks Its First Appearance At The NewFronts; 24/04/2018 – Meredith Corp: Transaction Expected to Close Concurrently With Sinclair Broadcast Acquisition of Tribune Media; 21/03/2018 – Football Rumors: Ravens To Meet With WR Cameron Meredith; 27/05/2018 – Football Rumors: Cameron Meredith Ahead Of Schedule; 21/03/2018 – Meredith: Previously Announced the Elimination of Approximately 600 Positions; 26/03/2018 – Meredith National Media Group Announces New Sales And Marketing Structure

Investors sentiment increased to 1.57 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 11 investors sold MDP shares while 58 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 41.84 million shares or 2.56% less from 42.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Eaton Vance Mgmt has 0.01% invested in Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP). Ubs Asset Americas Inc stated it has 37,627 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys invested in 10,700 shares. Tennessee-based Ftb Advsrs has invested 0% in Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP). Tealwood Asset Management invested 1.67% in Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP). California State Teachers Retirement Sys reported 60,398 shares. Aperio Ltd Com holds 0.01% or 22,033 shares in its portfolio. Amg Funds Ltd Liability Corp invested in 33,025 shares or 1.78% of the stock. National Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP). Great West Life Assurance Can stated it has 25,351 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Neuberger Berman Gp Limited Liability Company accumulated 51,070 shares. Deroy Devereaux Private Invest Counsel Incorporated owns 0.06% invested in Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP) for 10,875 shares. Ls Invest Advsr Ltd reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP). Hotchkis And Wiley Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.01% in Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP). River Road Asset Mngmt Ltd reported 0.59% of its portfolio in Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP).

Act Ii Management Lp, which manages about $484.22 million and $120.42 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gray Television Inc (NYSE:GTN) by 20,000 shares to 156,672 shares, valued at $3.35M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nexstar Broadcasting Group I (NASDAQ:NXST) by 30,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 117,246 shares, and cut its stake in Mdc Partners Inc (NASDAQ:MDCA).

Moody National Bank Trust Division, which manages about $3.64 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 2,894 shares to 86,599 shares, valued at $13.53M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc by 465 shares in the quarter, for a total of 24,055 shares, and has risen its stake in American Water Works Co Inc (NYSE:AWK).

