Altria Group (MO) Shareholder Lsv Asset Management Raised Its Position; Advisors Capital Management Holds Holding in Tpg Specialty Lending (TSLX)

Lsv Asset Management increased its stake in Altria Group Inc. (MO) by 12.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lsv Asset Management bought 249,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.84% . The institutional investor held 2.20 million shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $104.09 million, up from 1.95 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lsv Asset Management who had been investing in Altria Group Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $78.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.69% or $1.61 during the last trading session, reaching $42.01. About 20.74M shares traded or 115.18% up from the average. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 19.47% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.47% the S&P500. Some Historical MO News: 17/05/2018 – ALTRIA GROUP INC – ALTRIA REAFFIRMS FULL-YEAR 2018 EARNINGS GUIDANCE; 26/04/2018 – ALTRIA GROUP INC MO.N REAFFIRMS FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR VIEW $3.90 TO $4.03; 25/05/2018 – Wall St Week Ahead-Investors find little appetite for consumer staples; 12/04/2018 – Altria to Host Webcast of 2018 First-Quarter Results; 17/05/2018 – ALTRIA CEO: REAFFIRMS GUIDANCE OF ADJUSTED EPS $3.90-$4.03; 24/04/2018 – Altria Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 15/05/2018 – Bluecrest Adds Lockheed, Exits Altria, Cuts Microsoft: 13F; 14/05/2018 – Tobacco giant Altria hired the firm to help with a strategy to figure out how to craft compelling messages to fight back against regulators, sources told CNBC; 19/04/2018 – DJ Altria Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MO); 22/05/2018 – ALTRIA GROUP INC – NEW STRUCTURE INCLUDES ESTABLISHMENT OF TWO DIVISIONS – CORE TOBACCO AND INNOVATIVE TOBACCO PRODUCTS

Advisors Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Tpg Specialty Lending Inc (TSLX) by 7.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisors Capital Management Llc bought 29,347 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.08% . The institutional investor held 440,294 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.63 million, up from 410,947 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisors Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Tpg Specialty Lending Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $20.72. About 134,294 shares traded. TPG Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) has risen 1.86% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.86% the S&P500. Some Historical TSLX News: 14/05/2018 – Ares Management Buys New 1.3% Position in TPG Specialty Lending; 20/03/2018 – TPG SPECIALTY LENDING INC – TSLX EXPECTS TO USE NET PROCEEDS OF OFFERING TO PAY DOWN OUTSTANDING DEBT UNDER ITS REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 03/05/2018 – TPG SPECIALTY LENDING INC TSLX.N – QTR END NET ASSET VALUE PER SHARE$16.27; 03/04/2018 – S&P REVISES TPG SPECIALTY LENDING INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BBB-‘; 20/03/2018 – TPG Specialty Lending, Inc. Announces Public Offering of Common Stk; 04/04/2018 – TPG Specialty Lending, Inc. Schedules Earnings Release and Conference Call to Discuss its First Quarter Ended March 31, 2018; 05/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS TPG SPECIALTY LENDING AT ‘BBB-‘; OUTLOOK POSITIVE; 03/05/2018 – TPG SPECIALTY LENDING 1Q NAV/SHR $16.27; 03/05/2018 – CORRECT: TPG SPECIALTY LENDING 1Q ADJ EPS 56C, EST. 46C; 03/05/2018 – TPG SPECIALTY LENDING INC TSLX.N – QTRLY NET INCOME PER SHARE$0.56

Advisors Capital Management Llc, which manages about $763.81 million and $1.68 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nxp Semiconductors N V (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 99,363 shares to 87,731 shares, valued at $8.56M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in L3 Technologies Inc by 7,865 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,466 shares, and cut its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (NYSE:LOW).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 78 investors sold MO shares while 464 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 382 raised stakes. 1.15 billion shares or 2.46% less from 1.18 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.