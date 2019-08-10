Altria Group (MO) Shareholder Lee Danner & Bass Has Decreased Its Holding; Gradient Investments Has Trimmed Holding in Williams Cos Del (WMB) by $1.52 Million

Gradient Investments Llc decreased its stake in Williams Cos Inc Del (WMB) by 14.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gradient Investments Llc sold 54,432 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.94% . The institutional investor held 311,835 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.96M, down from 366,267 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gradient Investments Llc who had been investing in Williams Cos Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.58B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $23.99. About 7.34M shares traded. The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) has declined 16.67% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.67% the S&P500. Some Historical WMB News: 26/03/2018 – Williams Partners Announces Garden State Expansion Placed Into Service; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COS. MAY BE RAISED TO INVESTMENT GRADE BY FITCH; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS PARTNERS, WILLIAMS DEAL INCL UP TO $410M; 17/05/2018 – WeissLaw LLP Investigates Williams Partners L.P. Acquisition; 17/05/2018 – WMB SAYS WORKING ON PIPELINE IN 2020 FROM WAHA TO KATY, TX; 09/03/2018 – Williams Co’s PE partners in Caiman Energy Il seek to cash out; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS CEO ALAN ARMSTRONG COMMENTS AT ANALYST DAY; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COMPANIES INC -DEAL IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO CASH AVAILABLE FOR DIVIDENDS FOR WILLIAMS; 17/05/2018 – Williams Announces Agreement to Acquire All Public Equity of Williams Partners LP; 16/03/2018 – WILLIAMS & WILLIAMS: FERC POLICY EFFECT ON PROSPECTIVE BASIS

Lee Danner & Bass Inc decreased its stake in Altria Group Inc. (MO) by 10.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lee Danner & Bass Inc sold 5,529 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.84% . The institutional investor held 45,915 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.64M, down from 51,444 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc who had been investing in Altria Group Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $86.74 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.73% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $46.16. About 7.66M shares traded or 0.39% up from the average. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 19.47% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.47% the S&P500.

Since May 20, 2019, it had 5 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.07 million activity. Shares for $94,400 were bought by Wilson Terrance Lane on Thursday, August 8. $234,653 worth of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) was bought by ARMSTRONG ALAN S. $273,275 worth of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) shares were bought by CHAZEN STEPHEN I.

Gradient Investments Llc, which manages about $696.72M and $1.55 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (DSI) by 3,297 shares to 13,122 shares, valued at $1.38 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr by 16,526 shares in the quarter, for a total of 17,198 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IVE).

More notable recent The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Williams Seeks FERC Approval for Leidy South Project to Increase Marcellus & Utica Takeaway Capacity – Business Wire” on August 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “3 Dividend Stocks Perfect for Retirees – Yahoo Finance” published on August 04, 2019, Fool.com published: “This High-Yield Dividend Stock Just Keeps Getting Better – Motley Fool” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 Stocks to Supplement Your Social Security Income – The Motley Fool” published on July 27, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “This High-Yield Stock Could Have Big News This Week – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.08, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold WMB shares while 218 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 197 raised stakes. 1.03 billion shares or 1.72% less from 1.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sigma Planning Corp invested 0.03% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Royal Fincl Bank Of Canada owns 2.19M shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Rbf Capital Limited Liability has invested 0.08% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Mai Capital Mgmt has invested 0.17% of its portfolio in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). 2,331 were reported by Adirondack Trust Company. M&T Bank & Trust stated it has 100,005 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Campbell Adviser Lc invested in 29,714 shares. Wellington Shields Limited Liability owns 7,576 shares. Massachusetts Serv Communication Ma stated it has 0.03% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Td Asset accumulated 369,663 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Acg Wealth accumulated 14,214 shares. Linscomb And Williams Incorporated invested 0.35% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Beach Invest Management Limited Liability Company reported 17,360 shares stake. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan owns 35,000 shares. 1,000 were reported by Rocky Mountain Advisers Ltd Liability Company.

Lee Danner & Bass Inc, which manages about $1.12 billion and $907.40M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in J. P. Morgan Chase & Co. Inc. (NYSE:JPM) by 4,813 shares to 22,663 shares, valued at $2.29 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Celgene Corp. (NASDAQ:CELG) by 5,843 shares in the quarter, for a total of 24,723 shares, and has risen its stake in Adt Inc..

More notable recent Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Altria Group: The Dividend Burns Bright But May Go Up In Smoke – Seeking Alpha” on July 17, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “There Are Better Pot Plays Than CRON Stock – Investorplace.com” published on August 01, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Buy Altria At These Levels – Seeking Alpha” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Altria Becomes An Even More Compelling Short – Seeking Alpha” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Tobacco Stocks React As FDA Investigates Reports Of Seizures After Vaping – Benzinga” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 59 investors sold MO shares while 485 reduced holdings. 145 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 1.18 billion shares or 1.61% less from 1.19 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Marco Invest Mngmt Ltd Com owns 11,448 shares. Wealth Architects Lc owns 9,600 shares. Palladium Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.72% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). World Asset Mngmt Inc holds 0.35% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) or 118,118 shares. Blair William & Il holds 232,911 shares. Ancora Advsr Limited Liability Company stated it has 12,573 shares. Colonial Trust Advsr holds 7,650 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Optimum Investment has 9,430 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. Ipswich Investment Management has invested 0.44% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Cetera Advisors Limited Liability Company holds 0.22% or 77,166 shares. 4,106 are held by Aldebaran Fincl. Sun Life Fincl Inc has 0.5% invested in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Steinberg Asset Management reported 98,457 shares stake. Legg Mason Asset Mngmt (Japan) Ltd invested in 0.8% or 11,800 shares. Hennessy owns 0.41% invested in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) for 155,200 shares.

Since February 21, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $122,481 activity.