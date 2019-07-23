Altria Group (MO) Shareholder Lee Danner & Bass Has Trimmed Its Holding as Stock Price Rose; Eminence Capital LP Has Cut Royal Caribbean Cruises LTD (RCL) Holding by $86.10 Million as Stock Value Rose

Lee Danner & Bass Inc decreased its stake in Altria Group Inc. (MO) by 10.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lee Danner & Bass Inc sold 5,529 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.39% with the market. The institutional investor held 45,915 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.64M, down from 51,444 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc who had been investing in Altria Group Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $93.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $50.02. About 4.74 million shares traded. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 5.25% since July 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.68% the S&P500.

Eminence Capital Lp decreased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (RCL) by 46.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eminence Capital Lp sold 755,248 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.03% with the market. The hedge fund held 879,987 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $100.86M, down from 1.64M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eminence Capital Lp who had been investing in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.84B market cap company. The stock increased 1.88% or $2.1 during the last trading session, reaching $113.73. About 1.87M shares traded or 12.75% up from the average. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) has risen 15.53% since July 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.10% the S&P500. Some Historical RCL News: 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD QTRLY GROSS YIELDS WERE UP 3.1% IN CONSTANT-CURRENCY (UP 5.1% AS-REPORTED); 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD QTRLY NET CRUISE COSTS EXCLUDING FUEL PER APCD WERE UP 11.2% IN CONSTANT-CURRENCY (UP 12.5% AS-REPORTED); 15/03/2018 – Royal Caribbean Eyes Next Generation of Cruisers with Multibillion-Dollar Investment In Ships, Experiences and Destinations; 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN 1Q ADJ EPS $1.09, EST. 97C; 15/03/2018 – Royal Caribbean, Carnival Named Most Instagrammed Cruise Lines According to Seahub.com; 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN BOOSTS FULL YEAR ADJUSTED EARNINGS GUIDANCE; 26/04/2018 – Royal Caribbean Raises FY18 View To Adj EPS $8.70-Adj EPS $8.90; 26/04/2018 – Royal Caribbean Sees Higher Booking Rates — Earnings Review; 26/04/2018 – RCL SEES 2018 NET YIELD UP 2.0%-3.75% IN CONSTANT FX; 23/03/2018 – A New Adventure Begins – Royal Caribbean Welcomes The World’s Largest Cruise Ship

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 59 investors sold MO shares while 485 reduced holdings. 145 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 1.18 billion shares or 1.61% less from 1.19 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Argyle Inc has 0.09% invested in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) for 3,946 shares. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board reported 2.08M shares. Main Management Lc has 1,877 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. The Florida-based Raymond James Na has invested 0.37% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Jarislowsky Fraser Limited holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) for 307,374 shares. The Texas-based Wallace Capital Mgmt Inc has invested 0.04% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Zacks Management stated it has 0.85% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has 1.46M shares for 0.41% of their portfolio. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc has invested 0.31% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Alps Advisors has 700,239 shares. Alexandria Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.06% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Troy Asset Limited holds 0.6% or 213,576 shares. Gofen Glossberg Ltd Liability Co Il owns 0.27% invested in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) for 131,889 shares. Maverick Cap invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund holds 0.38% or 472,237 shares in its portfolio.

Lee Danner & Bass Inc, which manages about $1.12 billion and $907.40 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Walt Disney Co. (NYSE:DIS) by 49,268 shares to 158,492 shares, valued at $17.60 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in J. P. Morgan Chase & Co. Inc. (NYSE:JPM) by 4,813 shares in the quarter, for a total of 22,663 shares, and has risen its stake in Adt Inc..

Since February 21, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $122,481 activity.

Analysts await Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.09 EPS, up 7.92% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.01 per share. MO’s profit will be $2.04B for 11.47 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.90 actual EPS reported by Altria Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.11% EPS growth.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 2 sales for $1.11 billion activity. A WILHELMSEN A S had sold 4.80M shares worth $554.74M. On Tuesday, March 5 Howe Stephen R. Jr. bought $50,190 worth of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) or 420 shares.

Analysts await Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $2.48 EPS, up 9.25% or $0.21 from last year’s $2.27 per share. RCL’s profit will be $519.92M for 11.46 P/E if the $2.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.31 actual EPS reported by Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 89.31% EPS growth.