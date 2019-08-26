Altria Group (MO) Shareholder Gw Henssler & Associates LTD Has Increased Its Position; Alexandria Real Estate Equitie (ARE) Shareholder Advisors Asset Management Cut Holding by $984,698

Advisors Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equitie (ARE) by 97.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisors Asset Management Inc sold 6,886 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.08% . The institutional investor held 153 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22,000, down from 7,039 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Alexandria Real Estate Equitie for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.70B market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $147.24. About 660,673 shares traded. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) has risen 19.17% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.17% the S&P500. Some Historical ARE News: 21/03/2018 – Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. Appoints Dean A. Shigenaga and Thomas J. Andrews as Co-Presidents; 30/04/2018 – ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE 1Q REV. $320.1M, EST. $317.6M; 23/05/2018 – Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. Appoints Daniel J. Ryan as Co-Chief Investment Officer; 30/04/2018 – Alexandria Real Estate 1Q Net $132.4M; 23/05/2018 – ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES, NAMES DANIEL J. RYAN AS CO-CHI; 20/03/2018 – ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE NAMES BANKS & DIAMOND AS CO-COO’S; 19/04/2018 – DJ Alexandria Real Estate Equities In, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ARE)

Gw Henssler & Associates Ltd increased its stake in Altria Group Inc (MO) by 626.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gw Henssler & Associates Ltd bought 179,661 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.84% . The institutional investor held 208,360 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.97M, up from 28,699 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gw Henssler & Associates Ltd who had been investing in Altria Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $88.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.53% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $47.12. About 12.53 million shares traded or 62.68% up from the average. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 19.47% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.47% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.36 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 27 investors sold ARE shares while 116 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 108.20 million shares or 0.02% less from 108.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mirae Asset Global Invests Limited, Korea-based fund reported 2,523 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board reported 2,743 shares. Royal Bank & Trust Of Canada has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE). M&T Commercial Bank Corp holds 0.01% in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) or 8,726 shares. Earnest Prns Limited Com holds 203,509 shares or 0.28% of its portfolio. Pictet Asset Mngmt reported 74,970 shares. Pggm stated it has 2.73 million shares or 1.98% of all its holdings. Aviva Public Limited Com reported 0.08% in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE). Doheny Asset Mgmt Ca owns 2,200 shares or 0.27% of their US portfolio. 89,631 are held by Citadel Advsrs Ltd Com. Mai Cap Mgmt holds 0.02% or 2,227 shares. Lasalle Mngmt Secs Limited Co holds 3.32% of its portfolio in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) for 906,145 shares. Personal Advsr stated it has 1,667 shares. Cypress Asset Incorporated Tx has invested 0.12% in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE). Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh holds 3,892 shares.

Advisors Asset Management Inc, which manages about $16.50 billion and $5.62B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity In (EOI) by 50,856 shares to 583,916 shares, valued at $8.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 1,242 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1,244 shares, and has risen its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 59 investors sold MO shares while 485 reduced holdings. 145 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 1.18 billion shares or 1.61% less from 1.19 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Svcs Automobile Association owns 2.05M shares or 0.3% of their US portfolio. Buckingham Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 25,668 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. Morgan Stanley has 7.94 million shares. Edge Wealth Management Lc holds 0.01% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) or 420 shares. Mycio Wealth Limited owns 13,747 shares. Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance holds 1.53% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) for 207,200 shares. Litman Gregory Asset Mngmt Llc invested 0.01% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Centurylink Inv stated it has 0.95% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Rowland And Communication Counsel Adv reported 0% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Mason Street Advsr Ltd stated it has 0.32% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Colony Gp Lc invested in 22,924 shares. The Illinois-based Trust Department Mb Natl Bank N A has invested 0% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Moreover, Kentucky Retirement has 0.46% invested in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) for 81,951 shares. Bb&T, a North Carolina-based fund reported 246,886 shares. Paragon Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Company has 1,201 shares.

Gw Henssler & Associates Ltd, which manages about $1.21B and $1.09B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Illinois Tool Wks Inc (NYSE:ITW) by 5,212 shares to 25,922 shares, valued at $3.72M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE:BDX) by 2,301 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,296 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY).