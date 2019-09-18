Altria Group (MO) Shareholder Gardner Russo & Gardner Cut Its Holding by $5.85 Million as Stock Price Declined; As Cavco Inds Del (CVCO) Share Value Rose, West Coast Financial Raised Position

Gardner Russo & Gardner Llc decreased its stake in Altria Group Inc (MO) by 2.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gardner Russo & Gardner Llc sold 124,539 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.84% . The hedge fund held 4.99M shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $236.25M, down from 5.11 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gardner Russo & Gardner Llc who had been investing in Altria Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $76.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.93% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $40.92. About 9.70 million shares traded. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 19.47% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.47% the S&P500.

West Coast Financial Llc increased its stake in Cavco Inds Inc Del (CVCO) by 142.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. West Coast Financial Llc bought 34,960 shares as the company’s stock rose 40.91% . The institutional investor held 59,466 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.37M, up from 24,506 at the end of the previous reported quarter. West Coast Financial Llc who had been investing in Cavco Inds Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.80B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.76% or $1.52 during the last trading session, reaching $197.2. About 46,700 shares traded. Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) has declined 14.12% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.12% the S&P500. Some Historical CVCO News: 15/05/2018 – Cavco Industries Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/05/2018 – CAVCO INDUSTRIES 4Q NET REV. $242.5M; 29/05/2018 – Cavco Industries 4Q Rev $242.5M; 21/04/2018 DJ Cavco Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CVCO)

West Coast Financial Llc, which manages about $486.79 million and $437.34 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 5,781 shares to 112,049 shares, valued at $9.39M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IJR) by 164,617 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 580,234 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

More notable recent Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Cavco Industries Names Mickey R. Dragash General Counsel, Chief Compliance Officer and Corporate Secretary – GlobeNewswire” on February 07, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Cavco Industries Inc (CVCO) Q1 2020 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 30, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Cavco Industries Appoints Richard A. Kerley to Board of Directors – GlobeNewswire” on February 25, 2019. More interesting news about Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Cavco Industries Reports Fiscal 2019 Third Quarter Results and Corporate Update – GlobeNewswire” published on February 04, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Cavco: A Company with Hurricane-Induced Catalysts – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 19, 2017.

More notable recent Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Altria Is Investment Royalty After 50th Straight Years of Dividend Hikes – Yahoo Finance” on September 03, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Altria: The Sinner Discount Is Too High To Pass On – Seeking Alpha” published on September 05, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Philip Morris (PM)/Altria (MO) Merger Getting More Probable, Although PM Should Still Wait – Citi – StreetInsider.com” on September 18, 2019. More interesting news about Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “UPDATE: Philip Morris International (PM), Altria Group (MO) said to weigh 58-42% ownership split – Bloomberg (CORRECTION) – StreetInsider.com” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) A Smart Choice For Dividend Investors? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

Analysts await Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.14 EPS, up 5.56% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.08 per share. MO’s profit will be $2.13B for 8.97 P/E if the $1.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual EPS reported by Altria Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.64% EPS growth.

Gardner Russo & Gardner Llc, which manages about $10.72 billion and $13.15B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc Cl C by 102,215 shares to 195,534 shares, valued at $211.36M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.