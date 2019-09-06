Altria Group (MO) Shareholder First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Lifted Position by $2.33 Million as Share Price Declined; As Century Cmntys (CCS) Stock Price Rose, Basswood Capital Management Has Increased by $12.83 Million Its Position

Basswood Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Century Cmntys Inc (CCS) by 135.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Basswood Capital Management Llc bought 557,950 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.67% . The hedge fund held 968,376 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.21M, up from 410,426 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Basswood Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Century Cmntys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $831.58M market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $27.32. About 17,679 shares traded. Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) has declined 7.02% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.02% the S&P500. Some Historical CCS News: 24/05/2018 – Century Communities Extends Exclusive Agreement with Leading National PEX Plumbing Provider; 29/03/2018 S&P REVISES CENTURY COMMUNITIES, INC. TO RATING ‘B+’ FROM ‘B’; 19/04/2018 – Century Communities Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 29/03/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Century Communities Inc. To ‘B+’, Otlk Stable

First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Altria Group (MO) by 30.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc bought 40,794 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.84% . The institutional investor held 174,729 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.04 million, up from 133,935 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Altria Group for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $82.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $43.96. About 1.16M shares traded. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 19.47% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.47% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 59 investors sold MO shares while 485 reduced holdings. 145 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 1.18 billion shares or 1.61% less from 1.19 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blue Edge Capital Limited Liability Com owns 4,079 shares. Tarbox Family Office owns 6,387 shares. Moreover, Hbk Invests Lp has 0.02% invested in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Dixon Hubard Feinour And Brown Va invested 0.26% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Rnc Capital Limited Liability Corporation reported 2.5% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Duff Phelps Inv Management has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Mitchell Sinkler Starr Pa holds 17,842 shares. Argi Inv Limited Com reported 22,383 shares. Cohen Klingenstein Ltd Liability Com owns 26,605 shares. Winfield Associates Inc owns 6,361 shares or 0.19% of their US portfolio. Rmsincerbeaux Cap Mgmt Limited Liability reported 1.64% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Peapack Gladstone Fincl holds 0.06% or 24,550 shares in its portfolio. Switzerland-based Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Switzerland) has invested 0.12% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Grassi Investment Mgmt has invested 1.05% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Convergence Inv Ptnrs Limited Co, Wisconsin-based fund reported 121,509 shares.

First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $469.31M and $540.39 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 6,030 shares to 208,010 shares, valued at $13.16M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 27,097 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 496,799 shares, and cut its stake in Novartis Ag Adr (NYSE:NVS).

Basswood Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.47B and $1.54 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Premier Finl Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PFBI) by 144,680 shares to 293,171 shares, valued at $4.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Peapack (NASDAQ:PGC) by 351,169 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 706,229 shares, and cut its stake in Signature Bk New York N Y (NASDAQ:SBNY).