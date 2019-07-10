Altria Group (MO) Shareholder Cullen Capital Management Trimmed Position by $851,010 as Stock Price Rose; As Abbvie (ABBV) Stock Declined, Integrys Wealth Advisors Has Decreased Its Stake by $570,880

Integrys Wealth Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 3.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Integrys Wealth Advisors Llc sold 7,136 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.49% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 192,408 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.51 million, down from 199,544 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Integrys Wealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $100.64B market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $71.65. About 9.02 million shares traded or 5.91% up from the average. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 25.60% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.03% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 25/04/2018 – Shire willing to back $64 bln Takeda bid but market signals doubts; 07/03/2018 – EMA- EMA RECOMMENDS IMMEDIATE SUSPENSION AND RECALL OF MULTIPLE SCLEROSIS MEDICINE ZINBRYTA; 09/04/2018 – Upadacitinib Meets All Primary and Ranked Secondary Endpoints Including Superiority Versus Adalimumab in Phase 3 Study in Rheum; 30/05/2018 – China Drug Administration Approves Epclusa® (Sofosbuvir/Velpatasvir), Gilead’s Pan-Genotypic Treatment for Chronic Hepatitis C Virus Infection; 25/04/2018 – ABBVIE CITES PHASE 2B/3 RHEUMATOID ARTHRITIS STUDY IN JAPAN; 31/05/2018 – AbbVie to Present New Data from Several Investigational Studies of Venetoclax as Monotherapy or in Combination for the Management of a Number of Difficult-to-Treat Blood Cancers at 23rd European Hematology Association (EHA) Annual Congres…; 01/05/2018 – Merck Boosts Outlook as Keytruda Sales Surpass Diabetes Drugs; 15/03/2018 – Dynavax Announces Acceptance of Two Data Abstracts for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® for Presentation at the 2018 American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting; 23/05/2018 – Merck’s KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Significantly Improved Overall Survival and Progression-Free Survival as First-Line; 22/04/2018 – DJ AbbVie Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ABBV)

Cullen Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Altria Group Inc. (MO) by 1.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cullen Capital Management Llc sold 14,930 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.39% with the market. The institutional investor held 809,785 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $46.51 million, down from 824,715 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cullen Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Altria Group Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $91.47B market cap company. The stock increased 1.34% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $49. About 5.69M shares traded. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 5.25% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.68% the S&P500.

Since February 21, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $122,481 activity.

Analysts await Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.09 earnings per share, up 7.92% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.01 per share. MO’s profit will be $2.03B for 11.24 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.90 actual earnings per share reported by Altria Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.11% EPS growth.

Cullen Capital Management Llc, which manages about $3.87B and $2.53B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dowdupont Inc. by 16,897 shares to 1.41 million shares, valued at $74.98M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Archer (NYSE:ADM) by 25,995 shares in the quarter, for a total of 122,978 shares, and has risen its stake in Kt&G Corp. (KTCIF).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 59 investors sold MO shares while 485 reduced holdings.

Since June 26, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $6.65 million activity. On Wednesday, June 26 CHASE WILLIAM J bought $2.05M worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) or 30,400 shares. Shares for $776,250 were bought by AUSTIN ROXANNE S.

Investors sentiment is 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 73 investors sold ABBV shares while 627 reduced holdings.