Altria Group (MO) Shareholder Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company Has Cut Its Holding by $364,857 as Stock Price Declined; As Mercadolibre (MELI) Share Price Rose, Holder Cumberland Advisors Decreased Stake by $304,200

Cumberland Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Mercadolibre Inc (MELI) by 24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cumberland Advisors Inc sold 600 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.20% . The hedge fund held 1,900 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $965,000, down from 2,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cumberland Advisors Inc who had been investing in Mercadolibre Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $30.11B market cap company. The stock increased 2.65% or $15.64 during the last trading session, reaching $605.64. About 230,321 shares traded. MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) has risen 81.04% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 81.04% the S&P500.

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company decreased its stake in Altria Group Inc (MO) by 28.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company sold 6,401 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.84% . The institutional investor held 16,249 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $933,000, down from 22,650 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company who had been investing in Altria Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $82.33B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $44.07. About 6.00M shares traded. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 19.47% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.47% the S&P500.

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company, which manages about $521.82 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nike Inc. Class B (NYSE:NKE) by 4,239 shares to 60,210 shares, valued at $5.07M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Exxon (NYSE:XOM) by 5,119 shares in the quarter, for a total of 259,153 shares, and has risen its stake in Raytheon Co Com New (NYSE:RTN).

Analysts await Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.14 earnings per share, up 5.56% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.08 per share. MO’s profit will be $2.13B for 9.66 P/E if the $1.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual earnings per share reported by Altria Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.64% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 59 investors sold MO shares while 485 reduced holdings. 145 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 1.18 billion shares or 1.61% less from 1.19 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Cumberland Advisors Inc, which manages about $2.08B and $288.51 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P O&G Exp&Prd (XOP) by 311,760 shares to 683,315 shares, valued at $21.01M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares (IYT) by 11,080 shares in the quarter, for a total of 87,490 shares, and has risen its stake in Chesapeake Energy (NYSE:CHK).