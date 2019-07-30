Altria Group (MO) Shareholder Blue Edge Capital Has Boosted Holding by $746,655; Cutler Capital Management Increased Holding in Community West (CWBC) by $620,390

Cutler Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Community West (CWBC) by 40.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cutler Capital Management Llc bought 62,039 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.75% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 216,639 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.21M, up from 154,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cutler Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Community West for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $81.63M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $9.66. About 5,801 shares traded or 37.82% up from the average. Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC) has declined 11.89% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CWBC News: 03/05/2018 Community West B: Business Banker Nathan Raizman Joins Community West Bank 05/03/2018

Blue Edge Capital Llc increased its stake in Altria Group Inc (MO) by 0.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blue Edge Capital Llc bought 13 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.39% with the market. The institutional investor held 4,079 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $234.28 million, up from 4,066 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blue Edge Capital Llc who had been investing in Altria Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $94.13B market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $50.31. About 5.88M shares traded. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 5.25% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.68% the S&P500. Some Historical MO News: 16/05/2018 – Altria May Face Pressure, Industry Posts 9th Straight Drop; 26/04/2018 – Altria: Sees Full Yr Adjusted Diluted EPS Growth 15% to 19%; 22/05/2018 – ALTRIA GROUP, REPORTS NEW STRUCTURE TO ACCELERATE INNOVATION; 09/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Altria’s IDR at ‘A-‘; Outlook Stable; 17/05/2018 – ALTRIA CEO: REAFFIRMS GUIDANCE OF ADJUSTED EPS $3.90-$4.03; 26/04/2018 – ALTRIA GROUP INC – REAFFIRMS ITS GUIDANCE FOR 2018 FULL-YEAR ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS; 17/05/2018 – Altria Share-Repurchase Program to Be Completed by End of the Second Quarter in 201; 15/03/2018 – FDA seeks research, public input in fresh move to curb nicotine addiction; 12/04/2018 – Altria to Host Webcast of 2018 First-Quarter Results; 09/04/2018 – Fitch Sees Altria as Well-Positioned Through Its Licensing Agreement With Philip Morris

Since January 30, 2019, it had 16 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $95,709 activity. STOVESAND KIRK had bought 296 shares worth $2,984. 1,000 Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC) shares with value of $9,950 were bought by BARTLEIN ROBERT. The insider Filippin William F bought $10,300.

Since February 21, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $122,481 activity.