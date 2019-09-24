Altria Group (MO) Shareholder Birinyi Associates Has Increased Holding; Suntrust Banks Increased Veeva Sys (VEEV) Position by $423,630 as Valuation Rose

Birinyi Associates Inc increased its stake in Altria Group Inc (MO) by 39.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Birinyi Associates Inc bought 7,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.84% . The institutional investor held 25,037 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.19M, up from 17,937 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Birinyi Associates Inc who had been investing in Altria Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $76.79 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $41.1. About 6.43M shares traded. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 19.47% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.47% the S&P500. Some Historical MO News: 26/04/2018 – Altria Sees FY Adj EPS $3.90-Adj EPS $4.03; 17/05/2018 – Altria Share-Repurchase Program to Be Completed by End of the Second Quarter in 201; 19/04/2018 – DJ Altria Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MO); 17/05/2018 – ALTRIA CEO: REAFFIRMS GUIDANCE OF ADJUSTED EPS $3.90-$4.03; 18/04/2018 – Altria Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/05/2018 – Altria Group (MO) Annual Meeting of Shareholders Conference (Transcript); 22/05/2018 – ALTRIA GROUP, REPORTS NEW STRUCTURE TO ACCELERATE INNOVATION; 26/04/2018 – ALTRIA GROUP INC – REAFFIRMS ITS GUIDANCE FOR 2018 FULL-YEAR ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS; 13/03/2018 Baseball News Source: Altria Group Inc $MO Announces Dividend Increase – $0.70 Per Share; 17/05/2018 – ALTRIA CEO: GERALD BALILES RETIRING FROM BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Suntrust Banks Inc increased its stake in Veeva Sys Inc (VEEV) by 80.12% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Suntrust Banks Inc bought 2,615 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.88% . The institutional investor held 5,879 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $953,000, up from 3,264 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc who had been investing in Veeva Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.34 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.15% or $1.75 during the last trading session, reaching $150.94. About 1.82 million shares traded or 19.58% up from the average. Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) has risen 120.73% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 120.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VEEV News: 30/05/2018 – MRM//McCann Becomes Japan’s First Agency Certified by Veeva Systems for Healthcare CLM; 26/03/2018 – Shionogi to Modernize Product Quality Management in the Cloud with Veeva Vault QMS; 29/03/2018 – Nuvolo Names Veeva Systems Executive Dan Goldsmith to Board of Directors; 24/05/2018 – VEEVA SYSTEMS INC VEEV.N FY2019 SHR VIEW $1.32, REV VIEW $818.8 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 07/05/2018 – Veeva Announces Merck’s Expanded Use of Veeva CRM for Latin America and Asia Pacific; 20/03/2018 – Veeva to Establish Major Regional Office in Columbus, Ohio; 16/04/2018 – Veeva Cloud Innovation Helps CPG and Chemical Industries Improve Quality Processes; 24/05/2018 – VEEVA SYSTEMS INC VEEV.N SEES FY 2019 REVENUE $826 MLN TO $830 MLN; 16/05/2018 – tCell Joins Splunk Adaptive Response Initiative; 24/05/2018 – Veeva Systems Sees 2Q EPS 33c-EPS 34c

Suntrust Banks Inc, which manages about $19.21B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lyondellbasell Industries N (NYSE:LYB) by 108,524 shares to 186,031 shares, valued at $16.02 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in W P Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC) by 13,635 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,014 shares, and cut its stake in Genuine Parts Co (Put) (NYSE:GPC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.48, from 1.73 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 29 investors sold VEEV shares while 154 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 108.92 million shares or 0.04% less from 108.97 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Trust Advsr LP accumulated 1.92 million shares. Utah Retirement Sys accumulated 23,918 shares. First Hawaiian National Bank invested 0.15% in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV). Rmb Lc owns 4,286 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Tradewinds Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability stated it has 15 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Citadel Advisors holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) for 596,185 shares. Smithfield Tru Company invested in 1,105 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec has invested 0% in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV). Azimuth Cap Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 2,630 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. 4,865 were reported by Banque Pictet Cie. Gabelli Funds Lc reported 21,700 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Natixis invested 0.36% of its portfolio in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV). Synovus holds 0.06% or 23,614 shares in its portfolio. Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Advsrs Limited Liability Partnership Ma accumulated 39,553 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Clarivest Asset Ltd Company owns 24,400 shares.

