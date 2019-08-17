Altria Group (MO) Shareholder Associated Banc-Corp Decreased Its Holding; Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP Has Lowered Holding in Apple (AAPL) by $3.72 Million as Share Value Rose

Associated Banc-Corp decreased its stake in Altria Group Inc (MO) by 24.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Associated Banc-Corp sold 32,392 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.84% . The institutional investor held 100,317 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.76 million, down from 132,709 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Associated Banc-Corp who had been investing in Altria Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $86.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.18% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $46.48. About 6.99M shares traded. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 19.47% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.47% the S&P500. Some Historical MO News: 17/05/2018 – ALTRIA GROUP INC – DECLARES REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.70 PER SHARE; 26/04/2018 – Altria 1Q Marlboro Retail Share 43.2%; 15/05/2018 – Valinor Adds VICI Properties Inc., Exits Altria: 13F; 15/05/2018 – Bluecrest Adds Lockheed, Exits Altria, Cuts Microsoft: 13F; 15/03/2018 – FDA seeks research, public input in fresh move to curb nicotine addiction; 17/05/2018 – Altria Share-Repurchase Program to Be Completed by End of the Second Quarter in 201; 13/03/2018 Baseball News Source: Altria Group Inc $MO Announces Dividend Increase – $0.70 Per Share; 20/03/2018 – U.S. Smokeless Tobacco Company Submits Modified Risk Tobacco Product Application to FDA; 29/03/2018 – MFS Value Fund Cuts JPMorgan, Buys More Altria; 29/05/2018 – Altria, Reynolds, Lorillard, and Philip Morris Ordered to Issue Corrective Statements on Nicotine Addiction; 22nd Century’s Proprietary VLN (TM) Tobacco Called “Minimally or Non-Addictive”

Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 49.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management Lp sold 19,671 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The hedge fund held 20,273 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.85 million, down from 39,944 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $933.21B market cap company. The stock increased 2.36% or $4.76 during the last trading session, reaching $206.5. About 28.80M shares traded or 7.62% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 01/05/2018 – Apple’s Humongous Buybacks Went Into High Gear Last Quarter — Barron’s Blog; 06/03/2018 – lnfinite Peripherals Improves Patient Care with the lnfinea X for Apple® iPhone®; 16/03/2018 – Apple Inc. vs Realtime Data, LLC d/b/a IXO | FWD Entered | 03/16/2018; 27/03/2018 – Huawei challenges Apple’s iPhone X with the launch of its P20 smartphone boasting a new 68-megapixel triple camera. via @cnbctech; 22/03/2018 – Apple Inc. vs Immersion Corporation | Terminated-Settled | 03/22/2018; 13/04/2018 – Apple Inc. vs Papst Licensing Gmbh & Co. KG | FWD Entered | 04/13/2018; 19/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley says Apple’s iPhone was a big reason for TSMC’s poor guidance; 20/04/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Apple’s efforts to lessen its reliance on Samsung as the sole iPhone display supplier have hit a hurdle due; 05/04/2018 – IGNORE: APPLE’S 2018 PROGRESS REPORT PREVIOUSLY REPORTED; 13/03/2018 – Apple typically announces new versions of iOS and macOS

Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management Lp, which manages about $9.69 billion and $2.10 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) by 31,157 shares to 397,555 shares, valued at $40.36 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Magellan Midstream Prtnrs Lp (NYSE:MMP) by 169,942 shares in the quarter, for a total of 413,725 shares, and has risen its stake in Halliburton Co (NYSE:HAL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Creative Planning reported 2.25M shares or 1.54% of all its holdings. Css Lc Il reported 11,900 shares stake. Matrix Asset Advsr Inc Ny reported 1.19% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Somerset Group Lc stated it has 10,703 shares or 1.71% of all its holdings. Royal London Asset Management holds 0% or 2.25 million shares in its portfolio. 207,060 are owned by Mai Capital Management. Legacy Cap Ptnrs accumulated 61,997 shares or 5.49% of the stock. Cadence Bancshares Na has 14,804 shares. Gruss And Commerce holds 7.25% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 36,450 shares. Utah-based Utah Retirement System has invested 3.38% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Beacon Financial Grp Incorporated stated it has 20,777 shares or 0.65% of all its holdings. Duff & Phelps Inv Mgmt holds 0.12% or 41,620 shares. Quantum owns 11,391 shares for 1.17% of their portfolio. First Interstate Natl Bank, Montana-based fund reported 73,237 shares. Strategic Glob Advsr Limited Liability invested in 34,324 shares.

Since February 21, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $122,481 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 59 investors sold MO shares while 485 reduced holdings. 145 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 1.18 billion shares or 1.61% less from 1.19 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Philadelphia Tru Com owns 18,320 shares. Sg Americas Securities Ltd Co reported 0.13% stake. Altavista Wealth Management has 0.37% invested in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Hilltop has invested 0.37% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Aspen Investment Management holds 0.27% or 6,640 shares in its portfolio. Winch Advisory Services Ltd Liability Com holds 0.13% or 4,149 shares. 19,277 were reported by Benjamin F Edwards And Company. Triangle Securities Wealth Mgmt reported 5,552 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Incorporated owns 309,366 shares or 0.4% of their US portfolio. 79,726 were accumulated by Daiwa. California-based Bancorporation Of The West has invested 0.4% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Mariner Lc stated it has 0.14% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Keystone Fin Planning Incorporated invested in 2.67% or 94,263 shares. Moreover, World Asset Mgmt Inc has 0.35% invested in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Park Avenue Securities Ltd, New York-based fund reported 27,736 shares.

Associated Banc-Corp, which manages about $1.73 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BSV) by 6,384 shares to 92,835 shares, valued at $7.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 8,541 shares in the quarter, for a total of 125,596 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IVV).