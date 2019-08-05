Altria Group (MO) Shareholder Archon Partners Has Lowered Its Stake as Share Price Declined; Overbrook Management Has Upped F M C (FMC) Holding by $577,448

Overbrook Management Corp increased its stake in F M C Corp (FMC) by 2.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Overbrook Management Corp bought 7,598 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.26% . The hedge fund held 303,383 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.31M, up from 295,785 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Overbrook Management Corp who had been investing in F M C Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.16% or $4.43 during the last trading session, reaching $81.49. About 399,089 shares traded. FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) has risen 11.86% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.86% the S&P500. Some Historical FMC News: 24/04/2018 – FMC Corporation’s Board Declares Quarterly Dividend; 08/05/2018 – FMC Announces Appointment of Rasmus Gerdeman to Lead Lithium Investor Relations and Corporate Strategy; 04/05/2018 – Massachusetts Financial Services Exits Position in FMC; 03/05/2018 – FMC sees strong outlook for lithium demand, prices; 29/03/2018 – FMC Corp. Sees 2018 Adjusted EPS Topping High End of $5.20-$5.60 View; 27/03/2018 – MOODY’S CHANGES TRONOX’S OUTLOOK TO POSITIVE; 13/04/2018 – @JimCramer’s lightning round: I think FMC is bottoming and ready to come back; 21/04/2018 – FMC AG FMEG.DE SAYS CLOSING OF TRANSACTION IS SUBJECT TO REGULATORY APPROVALS AND ANTICIPATED TO OCCUR LATE IN 2018; 02/05/2018 – FMC Corporation 1Q Rev $1.21B; 21/05/2018 – FMC NAMES MARK DOUGLAS PRESIDENT AND COO

Archon Partners Llc decreased its stake in Altria Group Inc (MO) by 37.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Archon Partners Llc sold 48,490 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.84% . The hedge fund held 79,910 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.59 million, down from 128,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Archon Partners Llc who had been investing in Altria Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $87.58B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.19% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $46.88. About 2.99 million shares traded. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 19.47% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.47% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 32 investors sold FMC shares while 116 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 149 raised stakes. 111.68 million shares or 1.07% less from 112.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Guggenheim Cap reported 20,522 shares. Old Commercial Bank In reported 0.02% in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC). South Texas Money Limited stated it has 3,676 shares. Axa holds 10,400 shares. Baystate Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale stated it has 0% in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC). North Star Mgmt Corporation stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC). Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mngmt reported 9,255 shares. Alps holds 0.01% of its portfolio in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) for 9,794 shares. Mariner Lc invested in 48,297 shares. Retirement Of Alabama holds 0.02% in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) or 62,702 shares. Keybank National Association Oh, Ohio-based fund reported 5,247 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund, a Texas-based fund reported 26,197 shares. Jefferies Gp Limited Liability Corp reported 671 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Massmutual Trust Communication Fsb Adv, a Connecticut-based fund reported 95 shares.

