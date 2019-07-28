Altria Group (MO) Shareholder American National Registered Investment Advisor Has Cut Position by $741,741 as Stock Price Rose; Eaton Vance Management Increases Stake in Ross Stores (ROST)

Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Ross Stores Inc (ROST) by 4.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eaton Vance Management bought 20,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.15% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 491,711 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $45.78 million, up from 471,711 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eaton Vance Management who had been investing in Ross Stores Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.96B market cap company. The stock increased 1.24% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $106.83. About 1.04M shares traded. Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) has risen 14.32% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.89% the S&P500. Some Historical ROST News: 06/03/2018 – Ross Stores 4Q Net $450.7M; 06/03/2018 – RPT-ROSS STORES INC ROST.O SEES FY 2018 SHR $3.86 TO $4.03; 06/03/2018 – RPT-ROSS STORES INC – FOR 13 WEEKS ENDING MAY 5, 2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE PROJECTED TO BE $1.03 TO $1.07; 06/03/2018 – Ross Stores Sees FY18 EPS $3.86-EPS $4.03; 23/05/2018 – Ross Stores Announces Quarterly Dividend; 06/03/2018 – CORRECTED-ROSS STORES INC ROST.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.93 (NOT $3.29) — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 06/03/2018 – Ross Stores Offers ‘Prudent’ Forecast; 24/05/2018 – Ross Stores forecast fails to impress; 06/03/2018 – ROSS STORES INC – FOR 13 WEEKS ENDING MAY 5, 2018, COMPARABLE STORE SALES ARE FORECAST TO BE UP 1% TO 2%; 06/03/2018 – ROSS STORES INC ROST.O FY SHR VIEW $3.93 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

American National Registered Investment Advisor Inc decreased its stake in Altria Group Inc. (MO) by 47.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American National Registered Investment Advisor Inc sold 13,013 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.39% with the market. The institutional investor held 14,547 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $835,000, down from 27,560 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American National Registered Investment Advisor Inc who had been investing in Altria Group Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $93.28B market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $49.86. About 7.29M shares traded. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 5.25% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.68% the S&P500.

Eaton Vance Management, which manages about $88.88B and $43.58B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 58,411 shares to 989,025 shares, valued at $205.50 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 247,270 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6.50M shares, and cut its stake in Itt Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 32 investors sold ROST shares while 207 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 316.93 million shares or 4.52% less from 331.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Beck Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 2,800 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Hightower Advsr Ltd Liability Co holds 0.03% or 43,016 shares. 4,420 were accumulated by Alps Advisors. 411,153 are owned by Guardian Co. Covington has invested 0% of its portfolio in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST). Whittier Tru Communications Of Nevada invested 0.01% in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST). Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) for 4,400 shares. Rafferty Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Co stated it has 24,908 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Bb&T Secs Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.13% or 149,905 shares. Ogorek Anthony Joseph Ny Adv has invested 0.01% in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST). Capital Intl Ca holds 0.05% or 4,500 shares. Oakbrook Invs Lc reported 0.21% in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST). Lombard Odier Asset (Switzerland) invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST). Bbva Compass Savings Bank has invested 0.05% in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST). Oak Ridge Invests Ltd Liability Company invested in 188,463 shares or 1.12% of the stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 59 investors sold MO shares while 485 reduced holdings. 145 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 1.18 billion shares or 1.61% less from 1.19 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Glenmede Na accumulated 352,855 shares. Segall Bryant And Hamill Ltd Liability holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) for 26,355 shares. Crawford Investment Counsel has 0.52% invested in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Farmers And Merchants Inc holds 0.03% or 6,836 shares. Tradewinds Mngmt Llc stated it has 1,528 shares. Mackenzie Corp reported 1.45M shares. Montecito National Bank Trust holds 10,878 shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. Laurion Cap Mgmt Ltd Partnership accumulated 978 shares. Farmers Retail Bank reported 7,473 shares. Sunbelt Secs stated it has 0.3% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Buffington Mohr Mcneal invested in 85 shares or 0% of the stock. White Pine reported 6,386 shares. Schaller Inv Grp accumulated 0.38% or 8,950 shares. Delta Asset Mngmt Ltd Company Tn holds 21,146 shares. Cleararc Capital Incorporated holds 0.49% or 45,488 shares.

