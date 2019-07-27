Altria Group (MO) Share Value Rose While Bridges Investment Management Has Cut Its Position; Abbvie (ABBV) Shareholder Schmidt P J Investment Management Lowered Position as Share Value Declined

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 6.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc sold 4,910 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.49% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 71,470 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.76M, down from 76,380 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $100.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.65% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $67.76. About 12.25M shares traded or 30.56% up from the average. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 25.60% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.03% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 30/04/2018 – FDA GRANTS PRIORITY REVIEW TO MERCK’S SBLA FOR KEYTRUDA®; 27/03/2018 – ABBVIE INC -; 11/05/2018 – Atrasentan (AbbVie): Drug Overview & Outlook 2016-2017 to 2026 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 11/04/2018 – BIOCON SAYS TO ACCELERATE LAUNCHING ADALIMUMAB BIOSIMILAR IN EU; 26/04/2018 – Moody’s: Abbvie’s Share Repurchase Acceleration Credit Negative; 24/04/2018 – AstraZeneca: Trial Also Assessed Efficacy of Imfinzi, Tremelimumab as Monotherapies; 25/04/2018 – Shire willing to back $64 bln Takeda bid but market signals doubts; 09/03/2018 – $CHRS $ABBV Both Coherus ‘182 and ‘522 IPR patent trials denied on Enbrel patent claims; 01/05/2018 – ABBVIE SUBMITS MARKETING AUTHORIZATION APPLICATION TO EMA FOR; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Monotherapy Met Primary Endpoint in Phase 3 KEYNOTE-042 Study, Significantly Improving OS as First-Line Therapy in Locally Advanced or Metastatic NSCLC Patients Expressing PD-L1 in at Least 1 Percent of Tumor

Bridges Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Altria Group Inc (MO) by 3.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bridges Investment Management Inc sold 6,927 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.39% with the market. The institutional investor held 190,047 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.92M, down from 196,974 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Altria Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $93.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $49.86. About 7.29M shares traded. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 5.25% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.68% the S&P500.

Bridges Investment Management Inc, which manages about $695.30 million and $2.45 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Capital One Financial Com (NYSE:COF) by 24,247 shares to 373,521 shares, valued at $30.51 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Core S&P Mid Cap Etf (IJH) by 38,671 shares in the quarter, for a total of 519,443 shares, and has risen its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc Com (NYSE:UNH).

