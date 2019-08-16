Altria Group (MO) Share Value Declined While Koshinski Asset Management Increased Its Stake; Paragon Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Conocophillips (COP) Holding by $403,656 as Stock Price Declined

Paragon Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Conocophillips (COP) by 6.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paragon Capital Management Llc sold 6,116 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.73% . The institutional investor held 81,784 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.46 million, down from 87,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paragon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Conocophillips for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $56.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.68% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $50.91. About 5.90 million shares traded. ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) has declined 18.25% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.25% the S&P500. Some Historical COP News: 15/05/2018 – ConocoPhillips ‘not close’ to recouping $2 billion from PDVSA- CEO; 23/05/2018 – Lee Saks: COURT IN ARUBA LIFTS CONOCOPHILLIPS SEIZURES AFFECTING TWO CITGO PETROLEUM CRUDE, FUEL CARGOES – SOURCE: RTRS. #OOTT; 08/05/2018 – CURACAO FACES ‘POTENTIAL CRISIS’ FROM LEGAL DISPUTE BETWEEN CONOCO AND VENEZUELA’S PDVSA – PRIME MINISTER; 10/05/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS WILL CONTINUE ENFORCING ACTIONS UNTIL IT RECEIVES PAYMENT FROM PDVSA IN RESPONSE TO NATIONALIZATION OF PROJECTS IN VENEZUELA; 20/03/2018 – SANTOS LTD STO.AX – APPROVALS MILESTONE CONFIRMS BAROSSA AS THE LEADING CANDIDATE TO SUPPLY BACKFILL GAS TO DARWIN LNG; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N CEO SAYS SHALE OUTPUT WILL TAKE UP RISING PART OF COMPANY’S PRODUCTION OVER TIME; 23/03/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS OUTLOOK TO POSITIVE FROM STABLE BY MOODY’S; 08/05/2018 – PDVSA halts Caribbean storage, shipping; diverts oil cargo -sources, data; 07/05/2018 – EIN Electric Power: Conoco aims to seize PDVSA oil inventories in Curacao; 15/05/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N CEO SAYS ‘PRETTY MUCH DONE WITH ANY LARGE DIVESTMENT PROGRAM’

Koshinski Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Altria Group Inc (MO) by 50.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Koshinski Asset Management Inc bought 9,396 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.84% . The institutional investor held 28,006 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.61M, up from 18,610 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Altria Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $84.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.83% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $45.49. About 6.22 million shares traded. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 19.47% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.47% the S&P500. Some Historical MO News: 26/04/2018 – Altria: Sees Full Yr Adjusted Diluted EPS Growth 15% to 19%; 19/04/2018 – Altria Group CDS Widens 5 Bps, Most in 6 Months; 09/04/2018 – Fitch: Altria’s Strong Profitability Benefits From Consistent Pricing Power, Reduced Variable Costs; 17/05/2018 – ALTRIA CEO: AS LONG AS CANNABIS IS ILLEGAL, NOT INTERESTED; 22/05/2018 – ALTRIA GROUP ESTABLISHES CHIEF GROWTH OFFICER FUNCTION; 20/03/2018 – ALTRIA UNIT’S APPLICATION TO FDA FOR COPENHAGEN® SNUFF FINE CUT; 29/05/2018 – Altria, Reynolds, Lorillard, and Philip Morris Ordered to Issue Corrective Statements on Nicotine Addiction; 22nd Century’s; 17/05/2018 – ALTRIA GROUP INC MO.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.00, REV VIEW $19.64 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 17/05/2018 – ALTRIA GROUP INC – ANNOUNCES EXPANSION OF ITS $1 BLN SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM TO $2 BLN,; 18/04/2018 – Altria Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold COP shares while 474 reduced holdings. 144 funds opened positions while 344 raised stakes. 780.75 million shares or 2.69% less from 802.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ls Investment Advisors Ltd Liability Com reported 29,892 shares stake. State Street holds 55.97 million shares or 0.29% of its portfolio. Crawford Invest Counsel Inc reported 9,670 shares. Retirement Systems Of Alabama stated it has 1.17 million shares. Penobscot Invest Mngmt Incorporated stated it has 4,372 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has 0.28% invested in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) for 95,956 shares. Lenox Wealth holds 0% of its portfolio in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) for 234 shares. Chicago Equity Ptnrs Ltd owns 236,285 shares. Allstate stated it has 80,500 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Moreover, State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has 0.43% invested in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Juncture Wealth Strategies Ltd Company accumulated 0.42% or 8,200 shares. The Alabama-based Cornerstone has invested 0.08% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Wolverine Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Com invested 0% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Panagora Asset Mngmt Inc accumulated 0.59% or 2.00 million shares. 10,568 were reported by Johnson Fincl Gru.

Paragon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $100.95M and $210.52 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance I by 18,191 shares to 97,372 shares, valued at $6.16M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Devon Energy Corp New (NYSE:DVN) by 17,964 shares in the quarter, for a total of 122,724 shares, and has risen its stake in Umb Finl Corp (NASDAQ:UMBF).

Koshinski Asset Management Inc, which manages about $373.24 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Illinois Tool Wks Inc (NYSE:ITW) by 3,965 shares to 2,910 shares, valued at $418,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 17,217 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 46,631 shares, and cut its stake in Lilly Eli & Co (NYSE:LLY).

Since February 21, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $122,481 activity.