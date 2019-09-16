Altria Group (MO) Share Value Declined While Commerce Bank Has Cut Holding; Palisade Capital Management Has Raised Its Prestige Consmr Healthcare I (PBH) Stake by $614,978 as Share Price Rose

Palisade Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Prestige Consmr Healthcare I (PBH) by 5.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palisade Capital Management Llc bought 19,838 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.19% . The hedge fund held 380,502 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.05 million, up from 360,664 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palisade Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Prestige Consmr Healthcare I for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.75 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.97% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $34.92. About 390,579 shares traded. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) has declined 3.73% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.73% the S&P500. Some Historical PBH News: 10/05/2018 – Correct: Prestige Brands Sees FY19 Rev $1.046B-$1.056B; 19/03/2018 – Prestige Brands: Actions Expected to Have Immaterial EPS Impact to Fiscal 2019; 10/05/2018 – Prestige Brands Board Authorizes New $50M Share-Repurchase Program; 19/03/2018 – Prestige Brands Holdings, Inc. Announces Successful Repricing of Term Loan Facility and Pricing of Add-On Offering of Senior No; 10/05/2018 – Prestige Brands Sees 2019 Rev $1.046B-$1.056B; 02/05/2018 – TRADING TO RESUME AT :093000 PBH/R@CN (ALPHA); 10/05/2018 – Prestige Brands 4Q Adj EPS 62c; 10/05/2018 – Prestige Brands 4Q Loss $39.7M; 16/03/2018 – PRESTIGE BRANDS HOLDINGS, REPORTS LAUNCH OF ADD-ON OFFERING OF; 19/03/2018 – PRESTIGE BRANDS HOLDINGS INC – ACTIONS EXPECTED TO HAVE IMMATERIAL EPS IMPACT TO FISCAL 2019

Commerce Bank decreased its stake in Altria Group Inc (MO) by 17.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Commerce Bank sold 83,185 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.84% . The institutional investor held 400,992 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.99 million, down from 484,177 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Commerce Bank who had been investing in Altria Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $77.35B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.44% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $41.4. About 12.23M shares traded or 26.06% up from the average. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 19.47% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.47% the S&P500.

Analysts await Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.14 EPS, up 5.56% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.08 per share. MO’s profit will be $2.13 billion for 9.08 P/E if the $1.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual EPS reported by Altria Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.64% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 78 investors sold MO shares while 464 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 382 raised stakes. 1.15 billion shares or 2.46% less from 1.18 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Eaton Vance Management has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). 30,154 were accumulated by Gideon Capital Advsrs. Bridgecreek Investment Mgmt Lc invested in 37,125 shares. Valmark Advisers Incorporated has invested 0.03% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Coho Partners Ltd has 2.24% invested in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). 23,331 were reported by Van Cleef Asset Managementinc. Caprock Group holds 0.17% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) or 18,301 shares. Engineers Gate Manager Lp has 0.3% invested in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Tctc Ltd Liability holds 0.99% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) for 384,661 shares. 8,222 were accumulated by Mitchell Sinkler & Starr Pa. Destination Wealth Mngmt invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). First Wilshire Mngmt Inc has invested 0.09% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Carret Asset Mngmt Limited Liability reported 5,117 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund reported 360,807 shares or 0.27% of all its holdings. Girard Prns Ltd stated it has 112,584 shares.

Commerce Bank, which manages about $8.91B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Henry Jack & Assoc Inc (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 2,372 shares to 39,716 shares, valued at $5.32 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IYW) by 2,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 40,684 shares, and has risen its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD).

More notable recent Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Morgan Stanley Upgrades Altria On Better Price – Yahoo Finance” on August 23, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Altria Group (MO) option implied volatility flat after recently confirming talks with Philip Morris International (PM) regarding merger of equals – StreetInsider.com” published on September 11, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “More deaths linked to vaping, CDC warns – Seeking Alpha” on September 08, 2019. More interesting news about Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Citi gloomy on Altria-Philip Morris combination – Seeking Alpha” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Altria Group, Inc.’s (NYSE:MO) 44% ROE Better Than Average? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 18, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.01, from 1.11 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 22 investors sold PBH shares while 62 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 59.50 million shares or 5.42% less from 62.91 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Champlain Invest Ptnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 2.11M shares. Van Hulzen Asset Management Limited Co reported 23,495 shares. Prelude Capital Management Ltd Liability Com holds 0% of its portfolio in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) for 200 shares. Aristotle Cap Boston Lc reported 651,761 shares. Olstein Cap Management Limited Partnership has 99,000 shares. Bb&T Corp invested 0.02% in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH). Manufacturers Life The accumulated 0.02% or 531,865 shares. Riverhead Management accumulated 6,555 shares. Delta Asset Management Limited Co Tn owns 19 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Vanguard Gru has invested 0.01% in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH). Credit Suisse Ag has 0% invested in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH). Fmr Llc stated it has 2.11M shares. Mutual Of America Cap Management Limited Liability Co has 45,706 shares. 6,736 are held by Stifel Fincl Corporation. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan accumulated 7,000 shares.