Altria Group (MO) Share Price Rose While Triangle Securities Wealth Management Has Decreased Its Stake; Equity Residential (EQR) Shareholder Boston Partners Decreased Stake as Stock Rose

Boston Partners decreased its stake in Equity Residential (EQR) by 11.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Partners sold 773,396 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.96% with the market. The institutional investor held 5.70 million shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $429.46 million, down from 6.48 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Partners who had been investing in Equity Residential for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.70% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $77.79. About 221,847 shares traded. Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) has risen 22.31% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.88% the S&P500. Some Historical EQR News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Equity Residential, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EQR); 25/04/2018 – EQR INCOMING COO MICHAEL MANELIS SPEAKS ON CALL; 15/03/2018 – Equity Residential Raises 1st Quarter Dividend to 54c Vs. 50.375c; 24/04/2018 – EQR SEES 2Q NORMALIZED FFO/SHR 77C TO 81C, EST. 80C; 24/04/2018 – Equity Residential Sees 2Q EPS 36c-EPS 40c; 24/04/2018 – Equity Residential’s Forecast Beats Projections — Earnings Review; 15/03/2018 – EQUITY RESIDENTIAL BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 54C FROM 50.375C; 24/04/2018 – EQUITY RESIDENTIAL 1Q NORMALIZED FFO/SHR 77C, EST. 77C; 24/04/2018 – Equity Residential 1Q FFO 71c/Shr; 26/03/2018 – Real Deal NY: Equity Residential sells UES rental building for north of $85M

Triangle Securities Wealth Management decreased its stake in Altria Group Inc (MO) by 49.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Triangle Securities Wealth Management sold 5,457 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.39% with the market. The institutional investor held 5,552 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $319,000, down from 11,009 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management who had been investing in Altria Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $90.97 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.15% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $48.62. About 2.29M shares traded. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 5.25% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.68% the S&P500.

Boston Partners, which manages about $53.18B and $75.48 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Essex Ppty Tr Inc (NYSE:ESS) by 22,298 shares to 584,266 shares, valued at $168.99 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Two Hbrs Invt Corp by 398,449 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7.11M shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BND).

Analysts await Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $0.85 EPS, up 4.94% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.81 per share. EQR’s profit will be $311.30 million for 22.88 P/E if the $0.85 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual EPS reported by Equity Residential for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.66% EPS growth.

Analysts await Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.09 earnings per share, up 7.92% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.01 per share. MO’s profit will be $2.04B for 11.15 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.90 actual earnings per share reported by Altria Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.11% EPS growth.

