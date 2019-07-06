Altria Group (MO) Share Price Rose While Botty Investors Upped Position; Black Diamond Capital Management Has Upped Holding in Consumer Portfolio Svcs (CPSS) by $433,845

Black Diamond Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Consumer Portfolio Svcs Inc (CPSS) by 44.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Black Diamond Capital Management Llc bought 144,615 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.75% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 468,464 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.64M, up from 323,849 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Black Diamond Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Consumer Portfolio Svcs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $84.61 million market cap company. The stock increased 4.37% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $3.82. About 4,813 shares traded. Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) has risen 3.33% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.10% the S&P500. Some Historical CPSS News: 12/04/2018 CPS to Host Conference Call on First Quarter 2018 Earnings; 19/04/2018 – DJ Consumer Portfolio Services Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CPSS); 16/05/2018 – CPS Announces $40.0 Million Securitization of Residual Interests; 16/04/2018 – CPS Announces $201.8 Million Senior Subordinate Asset-Backed Securitization; 18/04/2018 – Consumer Portfolio Svcs 1Q EPS 12c; 18/04/2018 – Consumer Portfolio Svcs 1Q Rev $103.6M

Botty Investors Llc increased its stake in Altria Group Inc (MO) by 1199.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Botty Investors Llc bought 49,177 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.39% with the market. The institutional investor held 53,277 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.10 million, up from 4,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Botty Investors Llc who had been investing in Altria Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $90.17 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.83% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $48.78. About 4.98M shares traded. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 5.25% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.68% the S&P500. Some Historical MO News: 20/03/2018 – U.S. Smokeless Tobacco Company Submits Modified Risk Tobacco Product Application to FDA; 26/04/2018 – Altria’s Pricier Cigarettes Help Offset Continuing Volume Drop; 22/05/2018 – ALTRIA FORMS 2 DIVISIONS: CORE TOBACCO, INNOVATIVE TOBACCO PDTS; 26/04/2018 – ALTRIA GROUP INC – REAFFIRMS ITS GUIDANCE FOR 2018 FULL-YEAR ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS; 26/04/2018 – Altria 1Q Smokeable Products Segment Rev $5.41B; 17/05/2018 – ALTRIA GROUP INC – ANNOUNCES EXPANSION OF ITS $1 BLN SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM TO $2 BLN,; 29/05/2018 – Altria, Reynolds, Lorillard, and Philip Morris Ordered to Issue Corrective Statements on Nicotine Addiction; 22nd Century’s Proprietary VLN (TM) Tobacco Called “Minimally or Non-Addictive”; 16/05/2018 – Hedge Funds Buy General Mills, Sell Altria in Consumer Staples; 22/05/2018 – ALTRIA GROUP ESTABLISHES CHIEF GROWTH OFFICER FUNCTION; 29/03/2018 – MFS Value Fund Cuts JPMorgan, Buys More Altria

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 59 investors sold MO shares while 485 reduced holdings. 145 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 1.18 billion shares or 1.61% less from 1.19 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Abner Herrman And Brock Ltd Liability Co stated it has 9,426 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. 15,081 were reported by Wellington Shields Cap Mgmt Lc. Caprock Gp invested 0.22% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Azimuth Mngmt Ltd Liability Company stated it has 15,053 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP holds 0% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) or 59,112 shares. St Germain D J Inc has invested 0.06% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). 7,720 are held by Bath Savings. Manufacturers Life The owns 0.12% invested in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) for 1.86 million shares. Fdx Advisors stated it has 105,473 shares. Regentatlantic Cap Limited Liability Company accumulated 34,860 shares. Maryland Cap Management reported 0.17% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). The Washington-based Freestone Holdg Lc has invested 0.21% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Glenview Fincl Bank Trust Dept invested 0.25% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Tru Communications Of Virginia Va owns 77,159 shares. Regent Inv Mngmt Lc owns 6,357 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio.

Since February 21, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $122,481 activity.

