Altria Group (MO) Share Price Declined While Advisors Capital Management Upped Holding; Cypress Funds Holding in Xpo Logistics (Put) (XPO) Lowered as Valuation Rose

Cypress Funds Llc decreased its stake in Xpo Logistics Inc (Put) (XPO) by 20.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Funds Llc sold 85,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.52% . The hedge fund held 335,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.00 million, down from 420,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Funds Llc who had been investing in Xpo Logistics Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.08% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $67.35. About 366,979 shares traded. XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) has declined 29.50% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.50% the S&P500. Some Historical XPO News: 19/03/2018 – REG-XPO Logistics to Launch Drive XPO Mobile Technology in Europe; 18/04/2018 – REG-XPO Logistics Launches Voice-Enabled Tracking for Last Mile Shipments; 15/05/2018 – CUBIST ADDED GDDY, XPO, AMD, NKTR, HLF IN 1Q: 13F; 04/04/2018 – XPO LOGISTICS EUROPE SA XPO.PA – VALIO SELECTS XPO LOGISTICS TO HANDLE ALL LOGISTICS OPERATIONS IN SAINT PETERSBURG; 06/03/2018 XPO LOGISTICS EUROPE SA XPO.PA – SIGNED NEW CONTRACT WITH SOPREMA; 15/03/2018 – REG-XPO Logistics Named a Superior Supplier by Boeing; 31/05/2018 – XPO LOGISTICS INC – PLANS TO INVEST ABOUT $90 MLN IN 770 NEW TRACTORS FOR ITS LESS-THAN-TRUCKLOAD NETWORK IN 2018; 13/03/2018 – REG-XPO Logistics CIO Mario Harik to Speak on Supply Chain Consumerization at Home Delivery World 2018; 03/04/2018 – REG-XPO Logistics Uses Emerging Technology in Robot Security Program; 31/05/2018 – XPO Logistics to Invest Up to $90 Million in Road Fleet in North America

Advisors Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Altria Group Inc (MO) by 3.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisors Capital Management Llc bought 6,547 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.84% . The institutional investor held 178,227 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.29 million, up from 171,680 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisors Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Altria Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $86.33B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.05% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $46.21. About 3.50 million shares traded. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 19.47% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.47% the S&P500.

Advisors Capital Management Llc, which manages about $763.81M and $1.61 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 36,068 shares to 5,288 shares, valued at $1.51M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microchip Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 4,028 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 177,463 shares, and cut its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).

