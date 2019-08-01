Altria Group (MO) Position Maintained by Motco; As Merck & Co (MRK) Valuation Rose, Rockland Trust Co Boosted Position

Rockland Trust Co increased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (MRK) by 15.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rockland Trust Co bought 9,573 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.42% . The institutional investor held 72,198 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.00 million, up from 62,625 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rockland Trust Co who had been investing in Merck & Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $214.80B market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $83.43. About 5.52 million shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 28.05% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 07/03/2018 – MERCK KGAA – STUDY HAS MET ITS PRIMARY ENDPOINT; 08/03/2018 – MERCK KGAA WOULD BE OPEN TO SELLING CONSUMER HEALTH IN PIECES; 08/03/2018 – MERCK KGAA MRCG.DE SEES NEGATIVE FOREX IMPACT OF 4-6 PCT ON 2018 ADJ EBITDA; 16/04/2018 – Merck extends its lead in immuno-oncology with ‘practice-changing’ lung cancer data; 06/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers: FDA Approves Supplemental Biologics License Application Updating Opdivo Dosing Schedul; 13/03/2018 – Merck Gets FDA Priority Review for Keytruda sBLA in Advanced Cervical Cancer; 26/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb Receives Positive CHMP Opinion Recommending Approval of Opdivo Four-Week Dosing Schedule for Advanced; 30/04/2018 – MRK: FDA HAS SET A PDUFA DATE OF SEPT. 23; 01/05/2018 – MERCK & CO SEES FY ADJ EPS $4.16 TO $4.28, SAW $4.08 TO $4.23; 01/05/2018 – Health Care Down After Merck, Pfizer Earnings — Health Care Roundup

Motco increased its stake in Altria Group Inc. (MO) by 11.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Motco bought 5,760 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.84% . The institutional investor held 57,612 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.31M, up from 51,852 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Motco who had been investing in Altria Group Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $90.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.39% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $48.19. About 5.08M shares traded. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 19.47% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.47% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 59 investors sold MO shares while 485 reduced holdings. 145 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 1.18 billion shares or 1.61% less from 1.19 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citadel Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.02% or 651,645 shares. Parsons Management Ri invested in 4,920 shares. Webster Financial Bank N A owns 5,989 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. 1.31M were accumulated by Thrivent For Lutherans. Sol Capital Mgmt stated it has 0.07% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). 57,731 were accumulated by Highstreet Asset. Premier Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc invested 0.18% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Boston Prns invested in 0.12% or 1.54 million shares. Walter Keenan Fincl Consulting Company Mi Adv accumulated 25,224 shares or 0.64% of the stock. Bellecapital holds 13,931 shares. Meeder Asset Mngmt accumulated 59 shares. Shelton Cap stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Legacy Capital Prtnrs Inc, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 29,836 shares. Deutsche Comml Bank Ag, Germany-based fund reported 6.07M shares. Pettyjohn Wood White Incorporated invested in 0.29% or 15,286 shares.

More notable recent Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: AMD, Altria, Apple, BP, EA, Enphase, FireEye, Gilead, Mastercard, P&G, 2U and More – 24/7 Wall St.” on July 31, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Altria Becomes An Even More Compelling Short – Seeking Alpha” published on July 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) A Smart Choice For Dividend Investors? – Yahoo Finance” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “1 Top Cannabis Stock You Can Buy and Hold for the Next Decade – Yahoo Finance” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Altria Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Motco, which manages about $1.00B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard S/T Bond Index Fd Admiral Shares (VBIRX) by 199,252 shares to 248,941 shares, valued at $2.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 13,017 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 134,042 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Ftse Emerging Market Etf (VWO).

Rockland Trust Co, which manages about $943.28M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Materials Select Spdr Fund (XLB) by 59,378 shares to 25,585 shares, valued at $1.42 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Energy Select Sector Spdr (XLE) by 13,337 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19,105 shares, and cut its stake in Eversource Energy.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 50 investors sold MRK shares while 702 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 1.86 billion shares or 4.24% less from 1.94 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lincoln Corporation reported 29,932 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Pinnacle Wealth Mgmt Advisory Grp Ltd holds 0.19% or 4,997 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 1.16% or 2.18M shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt accumulated 150,904 shares. Palisade Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company invested in 0.28% or 21,339 shares. Texas-based King Luther Mngmt has invested 1.12% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Capital Guardian Tru reported 102,628 shares. Parkside Bancshares owns 15,664 shares. Dubuque Natl Bank invested 0.05% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Fragasso Inc invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). California-based Accuvest Global Advsrs has invested 0.26% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Hgk Asset Mngmt Inc owns 0.14% invested in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) for 5,400 shares. Capital holds 1.28% or 35.69M shares in its portfolio. Inverness Counsel Llc Ny, New York-based fund reported 27,884 shares. Harvest Mngmt holds 15,202 shares.

More notable recent Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Merck (MRK) Receives Positive EU CHMP Opinion for ZERBAXA 3g Dose for Treatment of Adults with HAP, Including VAP – StreetInsider.com” on July 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Pfizer to Combine Off-Patent Drug Business With Mylan – Yahoo Finance” published on July 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Investors Should Know About Merck & Co., Inc.’s (NYSE:MRK) Financial Strength – Yahoo Finance” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Key events next week – healthcare – Seeking Alpha” published on July 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Be Adding Merck (NYSE:MRK) To Your Watchlist Today? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 20, 2019.