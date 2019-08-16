Altria Group (MO) Position Held by D L Carlson Investment Group Inc; Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al Has Lowered Fair Isaac (FICO) Stake by $433,600

Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al decreased its stake in Fair Isaac Corp (FICO) by 20% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al sold 1,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.25% . The institutional investor held 6,400 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.74M, down from 8,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al who had been investing in Fair Isaac Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.30% or $14.05 during the last trading session, reaching $340.98. About 240,374 shares traded or 3.73% up from the average. Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) has risen 73.59% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 73.59% the S&P500. Some Historical FICO News: 30/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Fair Isaac Corp. ‘BB+’, Outlook Stable; Debt Rated; 19/04/2018 – New Banking Solutions from FICO Focused on Reducing Complexity While Increasing Sophistication; 18/04/2018 – FICO Solution for Identifying Procurement Fraud, Waste and Abuse Now on Amazon Web Services (AWS); 06/03/2018 – FICO Cybersecurity Insurance Dashboard Gives Underwriters Powerful Modeling and Analysis Tools; 26/04/2018 – FAIR ISAAC CORP SEES FISCAL 2018 GAAP EPS $4.47; 04/04/2018 – FICO to Lead Financial Inclusion Track at Lendlt USA 2018; 26/04/2018 – Fair Isaac 2Q Net $32.3M; 26/04/2018 – Fair Isaac Raises 2018 View To EPS $4.47; 30/05/2018 – Raiffeisen Bank Will Accelerate Digital Transformation with FICO Platform; 26/04/2018 – Fair Isaac Raises 2018 View To Rev $1.02B

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc increased its stake in Altria Group Inc (MO) by 1206.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc bought 67,430 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.84% . The institutional investor held 73,020 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.19 million, up from 5,590 at the end of the previous reported quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc who had been investing in Altria Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $84.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.83% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $45.49. About 6.22 million shares traded. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 19.47% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.47% the S&P500. Some Historical MO News: 26/04/2018 – Altria 1Q EPS $1.00; 26/04/2018 – ALTRIA CEO: IQOS ROLLOUT PLAN IS READY UPON FDA APPROVAL; 09/04/2018 – Fitch Sees Altria as Well-Positioned Through Its Licensing Agreement With Philip Morris; 17/05/2018 – ALTRIA ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS ENDS; 26/04/2018 – Altria 1Q Adj EPS 95c; 17/05/2018 – ALTRIA GROUP INC – DECLARES REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.70 PER SHARE; 26/04/2018 – Altria Sees FY Adj EPS $3.90-Adj EPS $4.03; 26/04/2018 – Altria Earnings Beat Even As Cigarette Sales Decline Further — MarketWatch; 26/04/2018 – ALTRIA GROUP INC – EXPECTS 2018 FULL-YEAR ADJUSTED EFFECTIVE TAX RATE WILL BE IN A RANGE OF ABOUT 23% TO 24%; 26/04/2018 – Altria’s Pricier Cigarettes Help Offset Continuing Volume Drop

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 59 investors sold MO shares while 485 reduced holdings. 145 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 1.18 billion shares or 1.61% less from 1.19 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bluefin Trading Limited invested in 13,066 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Orrstown Fincl Svcs holds 1,947 shares. 1.86 million were reported by Manufacturers Life Insurance The. Interest Group Incorporated owns 6.82 million shares for 1.49% of their portfolio. Spirit Of America Management New York owns 0.11% invested in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) for 13,350 shares. World, a California-based fund reported 67.92 million shares. Tdam Usa has invested 0.82% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). First Finance Comml Bank has invested 0.15% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Amica Retiree Med Tru holds 14,356 shares. Silvercrest Asset Mngmt Group Limited Liability Company accumulated 136,027 shares or 0.08% of the stock. New York-based First Manhattan has invested 0.15% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Reaves W H owns 8,000 shares. Modera Wealth Mngmt Lc has invested 0.17% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Blair William & Il accumulated 232,911 shares. Vermont-based Hanson & Doremus Invest Management has invested 0.01% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO).

Since February 21, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $122,481 activity.

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc, which manages about $483.88M and $341.91 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 3,801 shares to 21,129 shares, valued at $2.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 12,908 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 62,258 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc. Class A.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.25, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 23 investors sold FICO shares while 96 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 21.79 million shares or 8.04% less from 23.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lpl Finance Ltd Llc accumulated 0% or 977 shares. Boothbay Fund Management Limited Liability Corporation owns 0.08% invested in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) for 2,900 shares. Creative Planning holds 0% or 1,335 shares in its portfolio. First Citizens Commercial Bank & invested in 0.06% or 1,993 shares. Cornerstone Advsr, Washington-based fund reported 20 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund owns 19,739 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Eam reported 0.41% of its portfolio in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO). Clarivest Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.12% or 21,277 shares. Tower Capital Lc (Trc) owns 0.03% invested in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) for 1,612 shares. Commercial Bank Of Montreal Can, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 8,938 shares. Baystate Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0% in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) or 70 shares. Financial Bank Of America De reported 124,443 shares stake. Legal And General Grp Pcl holds 37,135 shares. Ls Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 1,951 shares. Hennessy reported 2,325 shares.

