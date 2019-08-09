Altria Group (MO) Position Boosted by Hikari Tsushin Inc; Red Lion Hotels (RLH) Shareholder Boston Partners Decreased Stake by $712,800 as Share Price Declined

Hikari Tsushin Inc increased its stake in Altria Group Inc (MO) by 336.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hikari Tsushin Inc bought 47,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.84% . The institutional investor held 62,010 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.56M, up from 14,210 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hikari Tsushin Inc who had been investing in Altria Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $85.90 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $46.4. About 268,804 shares traded. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 19.47% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.47% the S&P500.

Boston Partners decreased its stake in Red Lion Hotels Corp (RLH) by 37.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Partners sold 89,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.05% . The institutional investor held 148,600 shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.20 million, down from 237,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Partners who had been investing in Red Lion Hotels Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $149.82 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.30% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $6.06. About 2,181 shares traded. Red Lion Hotels Corporation (NYSE:RLH) has declined 44.57% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.57% the S&P500. Some Historical RLH News: 07/05/2018 – RED LION HOTELS – PURCHASE AGREEMENT PROVIDES REMAINDER OF PURCHASE PRICE TO BE PAID IN CASH AT CLOSING; 14/05/2018 – RLH Corporation Announces Credit Facility Agreement With Deutsche Bank; 07/05/2018 – RED LION HOTELS – PURCHASE AGREEMENT AMENDS AND RESTATES PURCHASE AGREEMENT ENTERED INTO BY SAME PARTIES ON APRIL 3, 2018 – SEC FILING; 22/05/2018 – Red Lion Hotels: Bloss and Moyle to Start Consulting Work on June 1; 08/05/2018 – Red Lion Hotels 1Q Rev $33M; 10/04/2018 – RLH Corporation Appoints Kristin Thielking to Lead Human Re; 06/03/2018 – RLH Corp Closes Sale of Three Additional Hotels for $29.9M; 02/05/2018 – Wasatch Advisors Inc. Exits Position in Red Lion; 14/05/2018 – RED LION HOTELS CORP – FUNDS FROM $30 MLN TERM LOAN WILL BE PRIMARILY USED FOR PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED KNIGHTS INN ACQUISITION; 09/05/2018 – Red Lion Controls Announces Crimson 3.1 Support for OPC Unified Architecture

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.15, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 9 investors sold RLH shares while 17 reduced holdings. 10 funds opened positions while 15 raised stakes. 17.90 million shares or 1.37% less from 18.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Creative Planning owns 14,000 shares. Bamco New York holds 0% or 100,000 shares in its portfolio. Punch & Assocs accumulated 658,775 shares. Geode Cap Management Limited Liability Com reported 257,936 shares. Boston Prtnrs has 148,600 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Blackrock owns 1.30M shares for 0% of their portfolio. 40,245 are held by Charles Schwab Investment Management. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt Company has 3,474 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Coliseum Capital Lc accumulated 3.66M shares or 10.69% of the stock. Rutabaga Cap Management Ma holds 1.07% of its portfolio in Red Lion Hotels Corporation (NYSE:RLH) for 481,052 shares. Manatuck Hill Limited Liability Company owns 3.12% invested in Red Lion Hotels Corporation (NYSE:RLH) for 812,839 shares. Marathon Capital Management holds 0.57% of its portfolio in Red Lion Hotels Corporation (NYSE:RLH) for 159,090 shares. 451,953 are owned by Segall Bryant Hamill Lc. Barclays Public Limited Co stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Red Lion Hotels Corporation (NYSE:RLH). Rhumbline Advisers accumulated 22,729 shares or 0% of the stock.

Boston Partners, which manages about $53.18 billion and $75.48B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kar Auction Svcs Inc (NYSE:KAR) by 243,015 shares to 5.71M shares, valued at $293.15 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microstrategy Inc (NASDAQ:MSTR) by 47,298 shares in the quarter, for a total of 67,068 shares, and has risen its stake in Southwest Airls Co (NYSE:LUV).

Since February 21, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $122,481 activity.

